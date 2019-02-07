SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks knocked off the DeSoto Bulldogs by a score of 40-37 in Tuesday night’s first round of the Class 6A-District 10 tournament.
“I thought my head was going to bust,” joked Sebring coach Jackie Childs. “I am just so proud of the girls and I’m very excited for them. They always scrap, I have some scrappers. We did get into some foul trouble but they got back in there and did what they had to do.”
Sebring moves on to play the Booker Tornadoes (Sarasota) in tonight’s district semifinals.
DeSoto scored the first basket of the game, but Sebring answered with a solid run as Johneisha Rowe, Isabella Lambert and Genesis Gonzalez scored to give the Blue Streaks a 7-4 lead heading to the second period.
Sebring built he lead to 17-10 at the half.
DeSoto cut into the deficit in the third period as free throws and several baskets brought them closer.
Sebring’s Paxton Brooks made a shot off the glass, Gonzalez went two-for-two at the line and Bible and Gonzalez drained 3-pointers to give the Blue Streaks a 28-22 lead heading to the final quarter.
Both Sebring and DeSoto spent a lot of time at the line in the fourth quarter. Gonzalez made three of four free throws. The Bulldogs made a pair of jump shots and added a free throw to pull within 31-28.
Siani Parker was fouled and made a free throw for Sebring. The Blue Streaks widened the gap with Brooks going two-for-two at the line and Gonzalez added a free throw bringing the score to 39-35. Gonalez, who led the Blue Streaks with a total of 18 points, made a final free throw to clinch the 40-37 victory.
“It was a good game,” said Genesis Gonzalez. “There was a lot of pressure. I feel amazing. I am so proud of my team. We are going to keep fighting. I want to play in college and I don’t really care which college I just want to play. This has been the best team I have ever been on in my life. I love them. Our coach is amazing and I am so proud of her. I am learning a lot.”
“Johneisha Rowe always plays a good game,” said Childs. “My JV player Siani Parker did a great job, Paxton Brooks and Genesis Gonzalez did well. I am so grateful that they followed the plan. They are getting better. We are building and they are doing what they are supposed to be doing. It just takes more time for some of them. We played our hearts out.”
Sebring makes the trip to Sarasota for tonight’s game.
