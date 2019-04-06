The Sebring High School girls tennis earned a district win with a 5-2 decision over Winter Haven High School on Thursday afternoon.
The victory and one on Tuesday at Lakeland Christian improved the Blue Streaks to an impressive 9-1 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Sebring’s Ryleah Myhre played a great match in breezing past Lindsey Ivey by scores of 6-1, 6-3, Emily Joseph lost a very close match to Winter Haven’s Harli Fountain at No. 2 singles by scores of 7-5, 4-6 (8-10), and Blue Streaks Mara Pepper eased past Claudia Kleine at No. 3 singles by scores of 6-4, 6-0.
Sebring’s Kiersten DeJesus won No. 4 singles over Megan Smith by scores of 6-3, 6-4, and Katherine Pham claimed No. 5 singles over Blue Devil Meagan VanRyswyk by scores of 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Myhre and Pham lost a close match to Ivey and Fountain by a pro set score of 6-8, while No. 2 singles was won by Joseph and DeJesus by a score of 8-1 over Kleine and VanRyswyk.
“The girls played well and continue to improve,” said Sebring girls tennis coach Janie Hollinger.
Sebring knocked off Lakeland Christian on Tuesday by a score of 6-1.
Myhre won No. 1 singles against Emile Morin, 6-4, 6-2, Joseph lost No. 2 singles to Scout Brumley 4-6, 6-0, (8-10), and Pepper won No. 3 singles over Maggie Norman, 6-4, 6-1.
DeJesus won No. 4 singles over Emma Petcoff, 7-5, 6-2, and Pham rolled at No. 5 singles over Elle Osler, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Myhre and Pham whipped Morin and Norman, 8-6, while Joseph and DeJesus cruised at No. 2 doubles over Brumley and Petcoff by a score of 8-4.
“The girls worked hard to come away with this win and are looking forward to their final match of the regular season on Tuesday at Hardee High School,” said Hollinger.
Sebring will compete in its district t on April 15-16 in Auburndale. The district champion and district runner-up both advance to regional competition.
