SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks eased past the DeSoto Bulldogs by a score of 21-7 in Thursday night’s spring game at Firemen’s Field.
“We have a long way to go but we have come a long way,” said Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. “The first day we were shaking our heads like ‘Oh Lord, what do we got’ but the kids took steps. Some days we took steps back, some days we took leaps back but we see potential. We are young and we only have four seniors and it shows. We have to get better and we know it.”
Late in the first quarter, Sebring running back EJ Lockett ripped off a 40-yard run to the DeSoto 48 and Jabari Knighten scampered to the Bulldog 18.
Sebring quarterback Kasey Hawthorne looked solid in his first game under center and drove the Blue Streaks to the 8-yard line where Lockett broke free for a touchdown. The extra point gave Sebring a 7-0 lead with 10:56 left in the first half.
“I did well tonight,” said Lockett. “As a team we are good but we have a lot of stuff to work on but I think we will do well this season. This season I want to get to 2,000 yards. I love my coaches, they are great coaches. I have really learned a lot this spring.”
With 6:42 left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs fumbled and several Blue Streaks jumped on the ball on DeSoto’s 45-yard line.
A quarterback keeper and a personal foul put Sebring on DeSoto’s 25-yard line. Hawthorne pitched the ball to Lockett who ran the ball for 10 yards. Hawthorne showed his elusiveness with a run to the 4. Lockett powered his way in for the touchdown and the extra point gave the Blue Streaks a 14-0 lead with 4:12 left in the second quarter.
“We came out doing well tonight,” said first-year quarterback Hawthorne. “We have to go over film and correct some things. We will fix that this summer. I felt good out there at quarterback. I know I can do a lot better but I am going to keep practicing and get better every day. I think we will be fine this season. We will have to keep working in the weight room, keep practicing and keep grinding. My coaches do a great job. They coach us everyday, they go over film, they stay after practice to watch film to prepare us for each game. I love my coaches a lot. This season I want to take my team to the playoffs and I really want to win the state championship. This is my senior year and I am going to go all out. It is sad it is coming to an end and it has gone by really fast. I am going to keep my head up and go forward.”
The Blue Streaks extended their lead in the third quarter. Sebring was on the Bulldog 33 when Hawthorne handed the ball off to Lockett who ran right and down the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown. The extra point gave Sebring a 21-0 lead with 2:17 left in the quarter.
DeSoto narrowed its deficit in the fourth quarter. The Blue Streaks had a helmet-to-helmet penalty call against them putting the Bulldogs on the 20-yard line. DeSoto ran the ball in for a touchdown and added the extra point to make it 21-7.
Sebring ran out the clock to seal the victory.
“Kasey Hawthorne has taken tremendous steps but still has a long way to go,” Scott said. “He has surprised me with some of the steps he has taken. We will continue to grow and get more experience and we have a bright future. We lost 17 seniors and it shows. I am encouraged with the commitment and I appreciate and love these young men for coming out and being committed to something.”
