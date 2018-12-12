SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls soccer team defended their home turf with a 4-2 win over county rival Lake Placid on a frigid Monday night at Firemen’s Field.
With the win, the Blue Streaks improved to 4-6 on the season, while the loss dropped the Green Dragons to 1-4-2 on the season.
“We played a good first half,” said Sebring Head Coach TJ Lackey. “It allowed us to put in a lot of our reserve players in the second half.”
It was the Green Dragons who came out strong, pressuring the Sebring defense hard for the first 10 minutes, but it was Sebring that got on the board first.
Taking advantage of a short goalie kick by Lake Placid, Sebring’s Nyasia Lilly kicked the ball back up the middle towards the Lake Placid goal. Sebring’s Maria Areco beat the Green Dragons goalkeeper to the ball, making the shot into the left side of the net to give Sebring a 1-0 lead.
At the midway point of the first half, Lake Placid tied the game at 1. The Green Dragons were able to pass the ball in front of the goal when a sliding Sebring goalkeeper collided with a Lake Placid player, jarring the ball from the Blue Streak goalkeeper.
Lake Placid’s Fatima Martinez was able to take the shot into an empty net to tie the game at 1.
Sebring answered back twofold before the half. After missing three shots, Sebring scored on a 35-yard kick by Lexi Luevano as the ball bounced just before the Lake Placid goalkeeper and scooted between her legs as it rolled into the back of the net to give Sebring a 2-1 lead.
Moments later, Sebring threatened again with three short shots at goal, the first two blocked by the Lake Placid goalie and the third sailing high.
Just as it seemed that Lake Placid survived the barrage and cleared the ball out, Sebring quickly gained control and Cali Zimmerman blasted a shot from 25-yards out that found the back of the net to put the Blue Streaks up 3-1 going into the half.
Sebring added an insurance goal midway through the second half when Lilly found Areco again on a crossing pass that Areco was able to convert into a goal to put the Blue Streaks up 4-1.
Lake Placid attempted to rally back, taking several long range shots at goal, finally scoring with less than a minute left in the game on a 35-yard shot by Edith Cortez to make the final score 4-2 in favor of the Blue Streaks.
“I thought we played well for most of the game,” said Lake Placid Head Coach John Merlo. “Our problem is that we are trying to pass too much when we are inside instead of taking the shot. Later in the game we went to taking longer shots because we were running out of time.”
Lake Placid plays Tenoroc Thursday night at home in a district game and travels to McKeel Academy in Lakeland on Friday.
Sebring plays on the road on Thursday night and the Blue Streaks host Santa Fe Catholic on Friday night at Firemen’s Field.
