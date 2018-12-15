SEBRING – There was non-stop action Thursday night as the Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the Poinciana Eagles in a heated Class 3A-District 11 soccer match at Firemen’s Field.
The Blue Streaks and Eagles battled for control and ended in a draw at 3. The tie brings Sebring’s record to 2-5-1 for the season and their district record to 2-3-1.
“We played well enough to win,” said Sebring first-year Coach James Ashley. “It is disappointing that we got the tie but some circumstances opened up for the tie to occur. We have to figure out how to finish off a game. This is a fun group to coach and we are deep in a lot of areas but there are still several areas we need to improve on. These guys come out and train hard in whatever area we are working on. As a first-year coach that is all I can ask for. They are getting to know me and I am getting to know them. I look at every game and look for our victories and where we were gaining momentum.”
Poinciana got the first goal with a corner kick. The Eagle’s Juan Bautista kicked the ball in to Ahmed Fahim who sent the ball into the back of the net past Sebring’s keeper Orion Winchester with 26:31 left in the first half. Winchester made a total of 10 saves for the Blue Streaks.
Sebring answered back with Noah Roth dribbling the ball down the field and passed the ball to C.D. Lamadine who sent the ball soaring past the Eagles keeper tying the game at 1 with 23:53 left in the first half.
The Blue Streaks claimed the lead with Lamadine charging down the field and rocketing the ball into the back of the net for another Sebring goal to make it 2-1 with 6:15 left in the first half. Lamadine scored two goals.
“We did really well in the first half and I thought we were going to win,” said Lamadine. “In the second half we slowed down a little bit and when Poinciana scored the first goal we just kept getting weaker and weaker. We didn’t keep our heads up. It did feel good to get two goals for my team and I was really excited but I just wish we would have gotten the win tonight.”
Sebring’s captain Kevin Rodriguez struggled with the referees most of the game and even received a yellow card in the first half. Rodriguez took his frustrations out on the ball in the second half. Rodriguez dribbled down field, found an opening and sent the ball into the goal to make it 3-1 with 20:46 left in the game. Rodriguez led his team on shots on goal with six.
Poinciana scored off a corner kick that Bautista once again kicked in. A whole host of Eagles were on the ball and Sebring’s goalie and several Blue Streaks attempted to get the ball away from the goal but the keeper was on the ground and one of the many Eagles kicked the ball just barely past the posts.
The Eagles were fouled and received an indirect penalty kick that Fahim converted to tie the score at 3 with 6:26 left to play.
Neither team scored and time ran out.
“Poinciana had three or four opportunities where our freshman goal keeper, Orion Winchester, had to come up big and he did,” said Coach Ashley. “Winchester had a really good night and C.D. Lamadine scored two of our three goals. It was one of those games where we battled and battled. We put ourselves in a position where we had to overcome adversity and I feel we did that. Overall I am pleased with the way we are playing. We are banged up and it did not look like it when we were playing. Biggest thing right now is getting healthy and keeping momentum.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will travel to LaBelle Wednesday Dec. 19 to face the Cowboys at 7 p.m. The Blue Streaks will hit the road once again on Friday Dec. 21 to face their longtime nemesis the Lake Placid Green Dragons at 8 p.m.
