SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks remained undefeated after beating Lake Wales by a score of 2-1 in a Class 6A-District 10 game on Friday night.
It was a duel on the mound with Maci Barnhart earning the win for the Blue Streaks who improved to 6-0 for the season and 1-0 in district play.
“Coming into the game we knew it was going to be a pitching duel,” said Sebring Coach Joe Sinness. “We knew it was going to be a one-run ball game, it was who is going to be able to put the ball in play, who is going to make the fewest mistakes and tonight we came out on top. It was two great pitchers and tonight was our night. Lake Wales is a heck of a team and it is still their district. We have to prove to them a couple more times that we can beat them but this was a great start. This is a great confidence builder early in the year for us.”
In the top of the first inning, the Highlanders jumped out to a 1-0 lead after an RBI base hit by Zayla McBurrows.
The Blue Streaks tied the game in the bottom of the first as Johneisha Rowe was on third when Jade Sinness sent a sacrifice fly to left field driving home Rowe to tie the game at 1.
Barnhart shined on the mound for Sebring. Barnhart had 13 strikeouts with five of them going down looking and gave up only 3 hits. She gave up her first walk of the season.
“Lake Wales is a tough team,” said Barnhart. “We have played them in the past and we have only won once since I’ve been in high school. We played really well. We have been practicing and playing hard. I am just really proud of my girls. I just want to go as far as we can. We have the potential too but we just have never been able to in the past. My teammates are really good and we all work really hard. We deserve something. I love all three of our coaches. They push us really hard and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Sebring claimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Sinness hit a grounder into center field for a single and advanced to second when Alyssa Perez drew a walk. Sinness stole third and when the catcher threw down to third the ball sailed into left field and Sinness raced home to give the Blue Streaks a 2-1 lead.
Lake Wales tried to rally in the top of the seventh inning. With Paige Pilon in scoring position on third and two outs. Sommer Baker stepped to the plate and hit a pop-fly into foul territory that Sebring’s Layla Taylor was able to catch to end the game.
“Maci Barnhart has been lights out every time she has taken the mound this year,” said Sinness. “Coming into tonight she was averaging 13 strikeouts a game. She hasn’t been walking anyone but tonight she did have her first walk. She is putting the ball in play and the girls know every time she steps on the mound that it gives us a great chance to win. We are a veteran squad and we are doing exactly what we are supposed to do right now. They just need to show up to practice and continue doing what we do.”
Sebring is back in action on Tuesday with a home game against the LaBelle Cowboys.
