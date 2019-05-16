LAKE WALES – For the Sebring Blue Streaks softball team, paybacks are best collected on the road.
Sebring did just that against the Lake Wales Highlanders on Tuesday night. Last week, the Highlanders blanked the Blue Streaks in the Class 6A-District 10 championship game by a score of 8-0 in Sebring.
On Tuesday night, Sebring bounced Lake Wales out of the Class 6A regional semifinals in a pitching and defensive battle the Blue Streaks won by a score of 1-0.
The win moves Sebring into Friday night’s Class 6A-Region 3 championship game at North Fort Myers High School.
“This is our first time getting here,” said Sebring Head Coach Joe Sinness. “So I did not know if nerves would get to us or not, we came out like we have all year and ended up on the winning side tonight.”
The game matched up Sebring junior right-hander Maci Barnhart and Lake Wales Zayla McBurrows, the same two pitchers from the district championship game in which McBurrows held Sebring to only one hit.
McBurrows looked to resume where she left off, though she gave up two walks in the first inning, Sebring was unable to capitalize and didn’t score.
McBurrows held the Blue Streaks to just one hit and no runs in the four first innings.
Barnhart equaled McBurrows, giving up just two hits and no runs through the first four innings.
The Blue Streaks broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Johneisha Rowe reached first on a two-out bunt single and reached second on an error by the Highlander’s first baseman.
With Emily Bible up to bat, Rowe reached third base on a passed ball, setting the stage for a bizarre play.
On a pitch to the catcher, the Lake Wales catcher seemed to lose control of the ball on the throw back to the pitcher and hit Bible in the back. The ball rolled about ten feet toward the Sebring dugout.
There was a moment of pause as the Lake Wales catcher looked back to the umpire, then Rowe took off for home plate, scoring uncontested as the umpire called her safe to give Sebring a tenuous 1-0 lead.
“I still don’t know what happened,” said Sinness. “My girl that got hit does not know what happened, the catcher must have saw something, tried to throw it back and made a mistake that we were able to capitalize on.”
Lake Wales threatened in the bottom of the fifth, getting a runner to second base with one out. Barnhart was able to get a bunt attempt to pop-up to first then struck out the next batter to keep the Highlanders scoreless.
Barnhart shut the door the last two innings to preserve the hard-fought regional semifinal victory. This is the first time in school history that Sebring has advanced to a regional final.
“It was going to be of those games that the team that made the first mistake was going to lose,” said Sinness. “Lake Wales is a good team but they made the mistake and we were able to get the win.”
Asked what was the difference between tonight against Lake Wales and two week ago, Sinness noted that Barnhart was able to get some rest.
“That was Maci’s worst game all year and we were looking for her to bounce back,” the Blue Streak coach said. “We really did not help her defensively the last time we played Lake Wales, so that was part of the problem, tonight, our defense showed up.”
Sebring will travel to Fort Myers on Friday to play the North Fort Myers Red Knights in the a Class 6A-Region 3 Championship game.
A win would put Sebring in the State Final Four which will be held next week in Vero Beach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.