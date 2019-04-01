SEBRING – Strong pitching and timely hitting led the Sebring Blue Streaks to a 12-2 win over the Poinciana Eagles in a Class 6A-District 10 game on Friday night at Firemen’s Field.
The convincing victory improved Sebring to 7-6 overall and a perfect 2-0 in district play.
“Both of our pitchers did a good job focusing with guys in scoring position and relaxing as well,” said Sebring Head Coach Jasone DeWitt. “We try to put Zach (Doorlag) in those situations, it has been a while since he has pitched and was a little tight, but once he relaxed, he started throwing strikes and got out of the inning. Blayne Huter did a good job starting and did exactly what we needed him to do.”
Huter, after giving up a leadoff hit to start the game that eventually scored to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead, would retire the next 13 batters before giving up a second run in the fifth inning.
The Blue Streaks found themselves scoreless after two innings, running themselves out on an attempted steal at third and then one at second.
Sebring rectified the problem in the third inning, taking advantage of Poinciana mistakes.
Joe Warner walked to start the inning and a bunt single by Sam Lieske became a two-base throwing error that allowed Warner to tie the score at 1.
Kamiron Taylor and Drew Morris both singled, as Sebring scored two more runs on passed balls to take a 3-1 lead. The Blue Streaks added one more run on a sacrifice fly by Cody Carpenter to make the score 4-1 after three innings of play.
Sebring added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth on one hit, a hit batter, an error and two walks as all three runs scored courtesy of passed balls to put the Blue Streaks up 7-1 after four innings.
Carpenter led off the fifth inning with a single into left field and reached second on an error by the left fielder when he mishandled the ball. Carpenter later gave Sebring an 8-1 lead after reaching third on an error by the first baseman and scoring on an error by the shortstop.
Heading into the bottom of the sixth leading 8-2, a leadoff walk by Drew Smith, followed by singles by Luke Mendez, Doorlag, Carpenter and a double by Desmond Gaines produced three runs to put Sebring up 11-2 with no outs.
Lieske finished the game with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Carpenter to give Sebring the 12-2 win. The game was stopped because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Huter got the win, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out seven. Doorlag pitched the final inning and gave up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts.
Taylor, Morris and Carpenter each had two hits for the Blue Streaks while Gaines drove in two runs.
Sebring will be home on Tuesday as the Blue Streaks host the Okeechobee Brahmans. They will also be honoring the Sebring Little League World Series team before the game.
