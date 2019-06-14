For Sebring High School softball coach Joe Sinness and junior pitcher Maci Barnhart the good news keeps flowing after winning the Class 6A State Softball Championship.
This was the first state softball title in school history. Coach Sinness was recently named the Dairy Farmer’s Class 6A Coach of the Year and Barnhart was named the Dairy Farmer’s Class 6A Player of the Year.
“It is an honor to be named Coach of the Year,” said Sinness. “It is one of those accolades that I don’t think coaches ever expect or ever look for. It was never something I went out looking for but I was blessed to have a great set of girls that made me look good. It has all been a blessing and completely unexpected. It is great to be able to honor the girls, the community, the school and administration. We have a great community that stands behind all the sports and it is a very cool feeling having such a great year.”
For Coach Sinness this season was his last. He is stepping down and said that the hardest part is leaving the girls.
“I will miss the players the most,” said Sinness. “Some of them I have returning next year and that was the hardest part about leaving. Several have been with me four years and I will miss being around the players.”
Barnhart, a hard-throwing right-hander, who was selected along with teammate Jade Sinness as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Girls Co-Softball Players of the Year, was shocked to learn that she was named Player of the Year.
“I am so blessed, excited and really happy,” said Barnhart. “My whole team worked really hard this year and I obviously could not have done it without them. Next year is my senior year so I am going to work hard and continue what we have been doing. I am sad that Coach Sinness is leaving but I am excited to see who the new coach will be and what I can learn from them. I am hoping to improve next season.”
Coach Sinness is very proud of Barnhart and all of her hard work.
“It is awesome that Maci got Player of the Year,” said Coach Sinness. “She is one of the hardest working players that I have ever coached. She is the type of person that when she gets done practicing, she goes home and practices with her dad on her own. She has put in countless hours and all of her hard work has paid off too. It is awesome to see her named 6A Player of the Year and very deserving.”
