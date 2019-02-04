SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks pulled ahead of the Hardee Wildcats in the fourth quarter and held on for a spirited 79-73 win in a Class 6A-District 10 matchup on Friday night.
The win improved the Blue Streaks to 17-7 overall and 5-3 in the district.
“We are trying to work on some stuff and get prepared for districts.” said Sebring Head Coach Princeton Harris. “We want to work on those things and try to execute them next week before we head into districts.”
Despite being 12-10 on the season and 1-7 in the district, Hardee was not going to make this an easy game for Sebring as Cody Helms started the game with a baseline 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up early.
The lead switched back and forth a couple of times before Hardee built a five-point advantage at 14-9 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Sebring cut that lead to two points by the end of the first as the Wildcats held on to a 17-15 lead.
The second quarter saw five lead changes as twice Hardee’s Helms hit a 3-pointer and converted one into a four-point play that twice gave the Wildcats a momentary lead at 20-19 and 28-27.
Sebring outscored the Wildcats 5-2 to finish the quarter and take a 32-30 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, there were only two lead changes as the game was tied on four separate occasions.
Hardee pulled ahead early and kept the lead for most of the quarter, building a five-point lead at 48-43 with two minutes left in the third.
Baskets by Alvin Tumblin, Alkervion Hester, Will Desources and a 3-pointer by Jehovany Garcia put the Blue Streaks up 52-48.
A 3-pointer by Hardee’s Jean Youte at the buzzer swished the net and cut Sebring’s lead back to one, 52-51, to end the third quarter.
With Eric Brown, who was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points at Sebring, and Tumblin on the court in the fourth, the Blue Streaks built their biggest lead of the game at ten points, 72-62 with a minute and a half left in the game.
Hardee began to quick foul the Blue Streaks as Sebring struggled on the foul line all game, making only 19 of 37 attempts.
Hardee took advantage and pulled to with four at 77-73 with seconds left in the game.
Sebring’s Brown put the exclamation point with a power slam for the game’s final points as Sebring held on for the 79-73 victory.
“We need to get back to working on free throws,” said Harris. “That is something that Hardee tried to exploit towards the end of the game.”
Helms led the Wildcats with 21 points and five 3-pointers. Youte scored 19, going 8 for 11 at the foul line with one 3-pointer.
Brown led the Blue Streaks with a game-high 27 points while Tumblin added 24.
Sebring will play its next game against Auburndale on Saturday in a tournament before beginning play in the district tournament the following week.
