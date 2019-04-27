Twice as nice.
After qualifying for the FHSAA State Tennis Championships last year for the first time in school history, the Sebring High School boys tennis team is making a return trip.
Sebring breezed past Bartow by a score of 4-1 in Thursday’s Class 3A regional finals to punch their ticket to next week’s State Championships in Orlando.
“I’m so proud of the boys,” said Blue Streak boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “They’ve worked very hard and competed at a high level all season. We did what we needed to do and we’re excited about going back to the State Championships.”
At No. 1 singles, Sebring’s Dhruv Manik lost to Bartow’s Conner Bright by scores of 4-6, 4-6, while Blue Streak Pranav Ananthan won No. 2 singles by scores of 6-1, 6-1 and Gavin Szoka won No. 3 singles over Bartow’s Nate Braswell by scores of 6-0 6-1.
Sebring’s Rohin Patel cruised to victory at No. 4 singles over Alex Hernandez by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and Blue Streak Trace Lackey won No. 5 singles by default to clinch the regional final victory.
The win sends Sebring to the Class 3A State Championships that begin on Wednesday at Sanlando Park in Orlando.
“We’re looking forward to our first match on Wednesday,” Coach Myhre said. “We lost in the first round at state last year but we gained a lot of experience and that should help us this time around. I told the boys there are only eight teams left playing and we’re one of them.”
Sebring, which won its district tournament and only lost one match all season, is on a roll heading to the State Championships.
The Blue Streaks will play Doral Academy (Miami) in Wednesday’s first-round match.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Coach Myhre said. “We have a lot of talent up and down our lineup and with our depth I feel we match up pretty well with any team. We’re three wins from a state championship and that’s the way we’re looking at it.”
Besides coaching the Sebring boys team, coach Myhre will be able to watch his daughter Ryleah Myhre compete at the State Championships.
Ryleah Myhre is a junior on the Sebring girls tennis team which lost in Tuesday’s regional semifinals to East River.
But Myhre won her No. 1 singles match on Tuesday to qualify for the State Championships as an individual. This is her first trip to state.
“This makes going to state even better,” coach Myhre said. “Ryleah is playing on Wednesday morning and I’m excited to watch her play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.