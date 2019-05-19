FORT MYERS – Nothing has come easy for the Sebring High School softball team this season. Friday night’s Class 6A-Region 3 championship game against the North Fort Myers Red Knights wouldn’t be any different.
Sebring watched a two-run lead evaporate in the bottom of the seventh inning before the Blue Streaks regrouped and scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning en route to a thrilling 4-2 victory.
The win moves Sebring into the Class 6A State Softball Final Four on Thursday in Vero Beach. This is the first time in school history the softball team has reached the Final Four.
“My blood pressure went up,” joked Coach Joe Sinness. “It was one of those games where it was exciting. More than anything it is great to watch us take a lead late in the game. North Fort Myers tied it up and we stepped up to the occasion and took care of business. I could see our girls were a bit nervous which is to be expected. This is the first time ever for a Sebring softball team to be sitting in this position.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning. Sebring’s Makenzie Ferryman doubled to right-centerfield and Johneisha Rowe drilled a triple to left field to score Ferryman to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Sebring, which improved to 25-2 on the season, added to its lead in the top of the seventh inning as Alyssa Perez and Layla Taylor each drew walks. Angie Oliveros singled down the right-field line to plate Perez for for a 2-0 lead.
North Fort Myers, which ended the season with a 20-12 record, refused to go quietly and rallied with two outs in the bottom of the frame.
With runners on first and second, North Fort Myers’ Emma Johnson belted a double to left-centerfield to score Lacey Garlick and Haley Weaver to tie the game at 2.
Sebring junior pitcher Maci Barnhart was able to retire the next batter to send the game to extra innings.
The Blue Streaks wasted no time in reclaiming the lead in the top of the eighth. Jacee Turner ripped a ball down the left-field line for a triple and Emily Bible grounded a single into centerfield to score Turner. Jade Sinness singled to right field to move Bible to third base and Perez lofted a sacrifice fly to left field to score Bible for a 4-2 lead.
Barnhart struck out the final three North Fort Myers batters to seal the Class 6A-Region 3 championship title. Barnhart pitched eight innings, struck out 14 and issued seven walks in the complete-game win.
“I am just so proud of my team and how they played,” said Barnhart. “We were able to fight until the end and didn’t get down when we had that hiccup in the seventh inning. I felt really good on the mound. I feel so blessed and I am thankful for everyone who has supported us and believed in us. We have worked hard to get to this point. We are going to practice and do great next week. I am extremely proud of my team.”
Sebring will advance to the FHSAA State Softball Championship at Jackie Robinson Training Complex (formerly Historic Dodgertown) in Vero Beach.
Sebring is part of the Final Four and will play in the semifinals against the Ridgeview Panthers (Orange Park) on Thursday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
A Sebring win would put them in the championship game on Friday against the winner of the other semifinal game between Crystal River and Rockledge.
“It has been an amazing ride,” Coach Sinness said. “It has been a blast. We have been saying that we are going to show up, do the work and play one game at a time. I am extremely proud of them and they have worked their butts off. A lot of these girls are upperclassmen so they have worked hard over the last three or four years and it has paid off. We are going to continue to do the same thing. We are going to enjoy the moment no matter the outcome because we’ve done something that’s amazing. We have proven we are a final four team in the state.”
