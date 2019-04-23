SEBRING — The Sebring boys and girls tennis teams enjoyed excellent regular seasons and continued their outstanding play by winning their Class 3A-District 8 tournaments last week.
The Sebring boys won the district title over two days of play in Winter Haven, while the Blue Streak girls finished first in their district tournament in Auburndale.
The Sebring boys and girls will host regional semifinal matches beginning at 3 p.m. today on the clay courts of the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring.
The Sebring boys play the Edgewater Eagles (Orlando), while the Blue Streak girls take on the East River Falcons (Orlando) at 3 p.m.
The Sebring boys are trying to follow up last year’s historic season. The Blue Streaks cruised through the regional competition and qualified for the FHSAA State Tennis Championships for the first time in school history.
Sebring has only one senior in Gavin Szoka, but the youthful Blue Streaks boast plenty of talent and experience.
The Sebring girls, who went 10-1 on the season, are also fairly young, but possess a lot of ability and are looking forward to playing East River today.
“We’ve had an excellent season and we’re excited about playing East River,” said Sebring girls tennis coach Janie Hollinger. “We don’t know a thing about their tennis team because we didn’t play them during the season or any school that played them. We’re going to go out and play the best we can play and see what happens.”
The winning team advances to the regional finals, which are scheduled for Thursday.
