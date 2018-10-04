The Sebring High School boys golf team continues to seek out the best competition they can find in an effort to be peaking at the right time of the season.
The Blue Streaks, who hosted and played well in the recent Crutchfield/Hawkins Invitational at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, competed in the Archbishop McCarthy Maverick Invitational at Grand Palms Country Club in Pembroke Pines.
Sebring finished in 10th place out of the 13 teams who competed. The Blue streaks shot a four-person team-score of 350 for 18 holes on the demanding layout.
Gulf Coast High School came in first place with a solid score of 292, coming in second place was Windermere High School with a total of 311 and Archbishop McCarthy took third shooting a 312.
Sebring was paced by Lane Revell who shot a team-best 81, sophomore Beckham Donovan carded an 88, freshman Zach Doorlag fired a 90, Avery Hurst had a 91 and Will Celentano came in at 103.
“This was our first time playing the course and it was very tight with out of bounds on every hole,” said veteran Sebring boys golf coach Vince Liles. “Hopefully we will get a chance to play the course again since this was not our best effort.
The Sebring boys golf team is young but has plenty of ability and talent. The Blue Streaks are working on being more consistent on the links and trying to eliminate that one or two bad holes.
“The boys love the game and are working hard to improve,” Liles said. “The are learning to play under pressure and are realizing that every stroke counts.”
Sebring will host DeSoto in a dual match today at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. The Blue Streaks will compete in the Polk Championship on Monday and host the district tournament at Sebring Golf Club on Monday, Oct. 15.
“It’s a real advantage for us to be hosting the district tournament on a course all of our guys are very familiar with,” Liles said. “Sebring Golf Club is not a hard course, but you have to keep the ball in the fairway if you want to score.”
Sebring qualified for the regional tournament last year but fell short of advancing to the state tournament. Donovan qualified form the state tournament as an individual.
The Blue Streaks are hoping to be peaking at the right time.
“All of the boys have ability,” Liles said. “We just need to stay focused and play our best when it matters most.”
The Avon Park and Lake Placid boys golf teams as well as the Red Devils and Green Dragons girls golf teams are also preparing for their respective district tournaments.
The girls district tournaments are also going to be played on Oct. 15 at different courses.
Sebring has only senior Alyssa Jordan on the girls golf team. She will attempt to qualify as an individual in the upcoming district tournament.
Jordan has a solid game and has competed with the Sebring boys golf team on several occasions this season.
“Alyssa has a good swing and hits the ball well, “ Liles said. “She helped us win a couple of matches this season and she is a tough competitor.”
