SEBRING – With nearly perfect weather the Sebring Blue Streaks hosted a track meet Thursday afternoon. The Blue Streaks invited five teams, Avon Park, Lake Placid, Frostproof, Desoto and Fort Meade to compete.
The Blue Streaks earned a first-place finish with a team total of 272.5 points, Avon Park placed second with 235, Frostproof came in third place with 206.5, Lake Placid was fourth with 131, Desoto took fifth with 108 and Fort Meade scored 40 points for sixth.
Sebring won the boys competition with 165.5 points, Avon Park was second with 130, Lake Placid finished third at 103, Frostproof was fourth with 66.5, Desoto came in fifth with 47 and Fort Meade was sixth with 8.
Frostproof won the girls competition with 140, Sebring placed second with 107, Avon Park was third at 105, Desoto finished fourth with 61, Fort Meade was fifth with 31 and Lake Placid came in sixth with 28.
“I was very pleased with how the Avon Park athletes competed,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Pearson. “We are just coming off of Spring Break and this is a tough week for athletes to get back in their groove. There is no time to waste with the district meet quickly approaching. I am very proud of how our kids performed. Sebring has a newly resurfaced rubberized track, so getting to run on this surface is really nice. I'm sure the athletes enjoyed it."
In girls shot put Sebring's Hannah Berry placed first with 7.52 meters. In the boys shot put, Will Taylor placed second for Lake Placid with 11.27 meters.
Avon Park's Jessica Eugenio-Hernandez came in first in the girls discus throw with a toss of 20.24 meters. Hannah Berry was third for Sebring with 15.30.
In the boys discus, Neal Chike-Baraka of Avon Park finished first with 32.42, while Lake Placid's Taylor came in second at 29.66.
“I was happy with our results,” said Lake Placid Coach Cason Harris. “We were a bit short-handed this week because of some athletes issues off the track and that meant other athletes had to step up and show their muster.”
The girls pole vault competition was neck-and-neck. Frostproof's Haley Ruskin placed first by clearing 1.82 meters. There was a three-way tie for second with Avon Park's Lizbeth Capote, Amanda Cantania and Lake Placid's Haley Capps all reaching 1.67 meters.
Boys pole vault was won by Sebring's William Cochin with 2.74 meters, Brandon Robey claimed second for Sebring at 2.59, and Carlos Martinez of Lake Placid was third with 2.43.
Avon Park's Tajenay Vassell claimed first place in the girls high jump by clearing 1.37 meters. In the boys high jump, Sebring's Eric Brown placed second with 1.82 meters. Wade Gilbert of Sebring and Lake Placid's Devin Jackson tied for third place At 1.72.
Sebring's Kyra Chambers finished second in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.50, while Blue Streak Ciera McCartney placed third with a 20.29.
The boys 100-meter hurdles was won by Sebring's Ethan McMillan with a 17.50, Lake Placid's Kyle Yates claimed second place with 18.83, and Andre Wilson of Sebring placed third with 19.71.
Avon Park standout Dylan Branch placed first in all three of the events he participated in. Branch claimed first in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:33.85, the 800 meters in 2:04.09 and the 3200 meters in 11:10.30.
Lake Placid's Tahj Williams placed first in the boys 100-meter dash with 11.61, Avon Park's Jalen Turner was second at 11.85, and Red Devil James Satine placed third with a 12.07.
The Sebring foursome of Niquan Allen, Norris Taylor, Jabari Knighten and Chase Doty came in first in the boys 4x100 meter relay with a time of 44.30, Lake Placid's quartet of Tahj Williams, Javarie White, Devin Jackson and Jacob Davidson were third in 47.51.
The girls 300-meter hurdles was dominated by Sebring. Carly Webb placed first with a time of 53.74, D'Nazia Bent was second at 1:02.55, and Kyra Chambers finished third with a 1:02.60.
In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Sebring's Ethan McMilan was first with a 45.96, Andre Wilson placed second at 47.93, and Lake Placid's Kyle Yates was third with a 48.56.
Avon Park's Emily Vargas was first in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 12:53.52. Vargas was 4:07.15 ahead of the second-place racer.
“We are blessed with two phenomenal athletes,” said Pearson. “Dylan Branch and Emily Vargas. Branch won all the events he entered. The standout to me was the 800-meter run because he won by 100 meters ahead of second place. Vargas was just as impressive winning the 800-meter run, the 3200 meters and still having the firepower to anchor the girls 4x400 relay.”
The boys 4x400 meter relay was won by the Sebring team of Jaheim Sanders, Juan Sanchez, Chase Doty and Jabari Knighten who clocked a 3:33. 61. Avon Park placed second with 3:56.09.
In the girls 4x400 relay, the Sebring quartet of Carly Webb, Khloe Oliveros, Ciera McCartney and Leilani McMillan were second with a time of 4:45.88, while Avon Park was third in 4:46.29.
“Carlos Martinez competed in the pole vault and continues to get better every time he competes,” added Harris. “Tahj Williams placed first in the 100-meter dash and no one can even come close to his speed. He is the fastest athlete in Highlands County and he proved it again. He will go a long way after the final regular season meet. Our workhorses and co-captains Ashley Engle, Devin Jackson and Kyle Yates all did tremendous in their events and really showed why they are the captains. Trace Goins also ran his heart out and keeps getting better every meet. We are really proud of him.”
