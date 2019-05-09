SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks showed great resilience in rallying from a three-run deficit to beat Auburndale by a score of 4-3 in Tuesday night’s semifinals of the Class 6A-District 10 tournament at Firemen’s Field.
The come-from-behind victory improved Sebring to 11-13 overall and puts them in tonight’s district championship game against Lake Wales.
“We did the little things tonight and played a full seven innings for the first time this year,” said Sebring head coach Jasone DeWitt. “This is a great group of guys and I’m proud of them. They come ready to work every day. For the hard work and effort they put into this I am happy they will be able to experience a championship game.”
Auburndale struck in the top of the first inning as Michael Knight reached base and managed to score on a pair of passed balls and a wild pitch to give the Bloodhounds a 1-0 lead.
Sebring pitcher Blayne Huter settled down after that and kept Auburndale off the scoreboard until the top of the fifth inning. Huter went five innings and struck out seven batters.
Auburndale expanded its lead in the top of the fifth inning as Zayne Corneal singled and Jakob Runnels followed with a two-run blast over the left-centerfield wall to give the Bloodhounds a 3-0 lead.
Sebring finally broke through in the bottom of the frame as Charles Petty doubled to left-centerfield, Trey Bender doubled to move Petty to third base and Kenny Palmerton lofted a sacrifice fly to right field to score Petty.
Joey Warner singled to centerfield with Bender moving to third base. Zach Doorlag drilled a double to centerfield to plate Bender and Warner to tie the game at 3.
Kamiron Taylor grounded out to first allowing Doorlag to advance to third. Sam Lieske came through with a clutch single to right field to score Doorlag to give the Blue Streaks a 4-3 lead.
Sebring made a pitching change in the sixth inning with Cody Carpenter coming in to replace Huter.
Carpenter struck out four of the six batters he faced and kept Auburndale from scoring to sew up the district semifinal victory.
“Blayne Huter did a great job throwing tonight,” said Dewitt. “That bomb that he gave up was a great pitch. Auburndale’s catcher is a great player and we probably should have just walked him then, like we did in the last inning. Our goal was that he wouldn’t be the guy that beat us. I talked to Cody Carpenter at the start of the seventh. Told him to get the first two outs, we would walk the catcher and then get the guy after him. We stuck to the plan. Our guys have fought and battled all year, have played well, have played bad and continued to improve. Tonight we were focused. We gave up those two runs in the fifth and came back and scored four in the bottom of the fifth. That was a great way to answer. We will play Lake Wales for a chance to play at home. This time we are playing with house money. We are in but we will not be satisfied with runner-up. We are going to continue to play our game and do the little things. We are going to pressure them and play the game the right way.”
Sebring will play at Lake Wales tonight with the first pitch set for 7 p.m.
