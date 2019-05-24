VERO BEACH – Sebring has had a flair for dramatic wins in its postseason run and that theme continued in Thursday’s Class 6A State Championship semifinal against Ridgeview at Vero Beach.
Sebring rallied from three runs down to force extra innings against a talented Ridgeview (Orange Park) squad.
Ridgeview scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to take a 5-4 lead before the resilient Blue Streaks staged a three-run rally, capped by Layla Taylor’s walk-off, two-run homer to post a remarkable 6-4 victory over the stunned Panthers.
“We definitely had jitters and it showed in the first few innings,” said Sebring head coach Joe Sinness. “We threw the ball around, booted the ball, and we didn’t play the normal game we have been playing. That was my biggest fear showing up here. We are enjoying the moment. I am ecstatic and the fact that they stayed in it. They were able to pull themselves out of that funk says a lot about this team. Layla Taylor had that pitch right in her power alley. She had been in a little bit of a funk and she needed that home run.”
Ridgeview jumped out front in the top of the second inning as Hannah Foster smacked a two-run single to left-centerfield to plate Ashlyn Halford and Brittany Michael to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
Ridgeview extended its lead in the top of third as Alyssa Adams rocketed a solo home run over the left-field fence to make it 3-0.
Sebring battled back in the bottom of the fourth as Jade Sinness hit a grounder to second and beat the throw to first and Alyssa Perez lined a double over the centerfielder’s head to score Sinness to pull the Blue Streaks within 3-1.
Sebring junior right-hander Maci Barnhart kept the potent Ridgeview offense off-balance to keep the Blue Streaks close. Barnhart scattered six hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game effort.
Sebring tied the game in the bottom of the sixth as senior Johneisha Rowe grounded a single to right field, Emily Bible doubled down the left-field line and Perez came through with a base hit to score Rowe and Bible to tie the game at 3.
Ridgeview regained the lead in the top of eighth inning as Natalie Foret singled, Tatiana Illas reached on an error and Sarah Anderson was intentionally walked to load the bases. Raven Little lofted a sacrifice fly to centerfield sending home Foret to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
Sebring once again bounced back in the bottom of the frame as Rowe was hit by a pitch and Bible grounded to shortstop but beat the throw to first base. Rowe advanced to third base on a ground out and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sinness to tie the game.
Taylor stepped to the plate with one on and two outs and drilled a home run over the centerfield fence for a game-winning, two-run homer to give the Blue Streaks the thrilling 6-4 victory.
“Hitting that home run made me feel amazing,” said Taylor. “I heard someone on the other team say ‘she is no hitter, pitch right at her’ so I was determined to hit the ball. Just hitting it over felt amazing. I am anxious and ready to play in the championship. I think we need to do better offensively and defensively. We had too many errors where we are usually locked down on defense. Offensively we have to come through and get some hits. It is amazing to make it this far my senior year and I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”
The Sebring fans erupted, coaches leaped with joy and tears flowed as the Blue Streaks sealed their spot in the Class 6A State Championship game.
“We finally came together after four or five innings,” Coach Sinness said. “We got frustrated with ourselves because we knew we weren’t doing what we were supposed to. Their pitcher threw a heck of a game but our lineup will eventually get to you. Our motto has been one game at time and now there’s only one left to play.”
Sebring will play for the State Championship against Crystal River at 12:35 p.m. today.
