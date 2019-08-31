SEBRING — The Winter Haven Blue Devils scored early in the game and they scored late in the game. But the Sebring defense dominated the remainder of the game, helping to send the Blue Streaks to a 26-14 victory at Firemen’s Field on Thursday.
The Blue Streaks received the opening kickoff and were forced to punt, giving Winter Haven good field position at the Sebring 48. A 35-yard run by Jakobe Lane on the first play from scrimmage was followed by a 13-yard touchdown run by the Blue Devils’ Au’Quan Scarlett, as Winter Haven led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
For Sebring coach LaVaar Scott, seeing the opponent score early in the contest is becoming an all-too familiar sight.
“That’s three weeks in a row,” Scott said. “We’ve done that every game, so next week, we’ll see if we can’t get a stop on defense.”
Scott said it’s difficult to duplicate the speed of the Winter Haven offense in practice, but still he wants to see a little more early from his stop unit.
After an exchange of punts, the Blue Streaks took over on their own 26. A 7-yard run by E.J. Lockett on a fake punt, as well as a 2-yard run on 4th-and-1 by quarterback Kasey Hawthorne helped keep Sebring’s drive alive.
A 25-yard pass from Hawthorne to Eric Brown gave Sebring 1st-and-goal and Lockett took it in from 8 yards out. Alen Arceo tacked on the extra-point to knot the score early in the second quarter.
The defenses took over and the next three possessions were 3-and-outs, with the Blue Streaks getting the ball on the Winter Haven 38 after a punt. A big run by Lockett set up a short TD pass to Brown, as Sebring grabbed a 13-7 lead with 3:42 remaining in the first half.
The Blue Devils got the ball first in the second half, but the defense held and forced a punt and Hawthorne took over, having a couple of big runs, with the last being a 29-scoring run to give the Blue Streaks a 19-7 lead.
“At times we looked good,” Scott said. “Kasey’s special, but at times we’re going backwards and making penalties.”
Winter Haven fumbled on the next play from scrimmage and Sebring capitalized a few plays later when Hawthorne scored from 11 yards out. Arceo’s extra-point made it 26-7.
The Blue Devils cut into the lead with a 4-yard touchdown run by Scarlett with 3:40 to go in the game, but the Blue Streaks were able to chew nearly three minutes off the clock before turning it back over to the Blue Devils, who were unable to do anything and the clock ran out.
Scott said it was a better effort than he’s seen from his team, but he knows they can do better.
“There was a little improvement, but not as much as we’re going to need,” he said. “We’re still making too many mental mistakes and we have to clean it up, that’s for sure. The schedule’s about to beef up.”
Scott said it was nice to get the game in on Thursday, so everybody can gear up for Dorian.
“I pray everybody stays safe throughout the state with this hurricane,” Scott said.
The Blue Streaks (1-1) are slated to travel to Kissimmee on Friday with a game against Liberty.
