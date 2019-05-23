The Sebring High School softball team have become road warriors in their successful run through the Class 6A state playoffs.
Sebring (23-2) lost the Class 6A-District 10 final to Lake Wales which forced the Blue Streaks to go on the road for each state playoff game. Sebring responded with three consecutive victories. A 15-1 rout of Dunedin in the regional quarterfinals, a 1-0 payback win over Lake Wales in the regional semifinals, and a thrilling, 4-2 extra-inning win over North Fort Myers in Friday night’s Class 6A-Region 3 finals.
The win over North Fort Myers moved Sebring into the State Final Four for the first time in school history. The event is held in Vero Beach and the Blue Streaks play Ridgeview (Orange Park) today in one of the semifinals.
“This season has been an amazing ride,” said Sebring head softball coach Joe Sinness. “The girls have worked hard to get this far and I’m really proud of all of them. Ridgeview has a solid team and they are fairly young. They have twin sisters who pitch and catch and have great chemistry. This is their first time at state so they will be going through it for the first time just like us. It could come down to nerves because neither team should have a comfort level advantage.”
Sebring played a tough schedule during the season to help prepare for a hoped-for postseason run. The move paid off as the Blue Streaks improved with each game.
The pitching of ace right-hander Maci Barnhart and the balanced offense led by seniors Johneisha Rowe and Jade Sinness has Sebring only one win from playing for the Class 6A State Softball Championship.
“We’ve had a saying all season about taking it one game at a time,” coach Sinness said. “We’ve had good practices this week and we’re excited about playing Ridgeview.”
Sebring will head over to Vero Beach this morning and prepare for the 11 a.m. start against the Ridgeview Panthers who come into the game with a record of 22-8.
“We have to be there by 9 to check in,” the Blue Streak coach said. “I haven’t seen the field we will be playing on so it will be good for us to get over there and check things out. There are batting cages and several practice fields we can warm up on to get ready for the game.”
A win today would move Sebring into the State Championship game on Friday against the winner of the other Class 6A semifinal game between Crystal River and Rockledge.
“We’re enjoying every bit of this,” coach Sinness said. “It’s been a lot of fun and we are going to do our best to keep it going.”
There will be half inning updates from today’s semifinal game against Ridgeview on the Highlands News-Sun Facebook page.
