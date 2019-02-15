The Sebring High School tennis teams won one match and lost one on Tuesday against Lakeland High School.
The Sebring girls lost by a score of 7-0, while the Blue Streak boys defeated the Dreadnaughts by a score of 7-0.
In the girls match, Sebring’s Ryleah Myhre fell to Parisa Shahin at No. 1 singles by scores of 0-6, 4-6, Emily Joseph lost No. 2 singles to to Lakeland’s Carla Fernandez 2-6, 2-6 and Mara Pepper dropped a 4-6, 1-6 decision at No. 3 singles to Presley Philpot.
“Ryleah played a great match with very strong ground strokes and volleys,” said Sebring girls tennis coach Janie Hollinger. “Mara played a long match with most games going to duece and ad scores.”
At No. 4 singles, Serbring’s Kiersten DeJesus lost to Maggie Valenti 2-6, 5-7, and Katherine Pham lost a hard-fought No. 5 singles match to Annsley Pharris, 6-2, 3-6 (8-10).
At No. 1 doubles, Myhre and Joseph fell to Shahin and Fernandez by a pro set score of 3-8, while Pepper and DeJesus fell to Ishali and Valenti at No. 2 doubles by a score of 4-8.
Sebring evened its record at 1-1.
In the boys competition, Sebring blanked Lakeland. At No. 1 singles, Dhruv Manik beat Dreadnaught Sam Reeder by scores of 6-1, 6-0, Blue Streak Pranav Ananthan won No. 2 singles over Ryan Ritter, 6-4, 6-3, and Gavin Szoka defeated Dreadnaught Drew Rozen at No. 3 singles, 6-3,6-2.
Rohin Patel beat Lakeland’s Jackson Harris at No. 4 singles by scores of 6-2,6-0, and Sebring’s Trace Lackey won No. 5 singles over Bradshaw Lineberger, 6-0, 6-2.
Manik and Ananthan won No. 1 doubles and Lackey and Szoka cruised to a win at No. 2 doubles.
“Despite a rainy and wet start, and encountering a short delay to let the courts dry, the Blue Streaks came out swinging and dominated Lakeland,” said Sebring boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “We won all five singles matches and had convincing wins in doubles. We competed well tonight against a perennial powerhouse in our area. The guys on the team are already playing at a pretty high level for so early in the season and I’m trying to get them to just focus on and execute some of the fundamentals to build on as we progress through the season. They are a great group of student-athletes to be around, they have a lot of fun both on and off the court and I consider myself quite blessed to be a part of this journey with them.”
The Sebring boys and girls are back in action on Tuesday with a home match against Okeechobee.
