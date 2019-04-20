SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks overpowered the Haines City Hornets in Tuesday night’s 10-6 victory. The win evened Sebring’s record at 9-9 on the season.
“We swung it well tonight,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “We had a couple of innings where we did not pitch very well but then Carson Angel all of sudden came out, competed, battled and did a great job. He did a great job once he focused and threw strikes. We were able to get a lot of guys in tonight to play who haven’t had a whole lot of chances to do so. We had a good approach offensively. If we throw strikes, play defense and do the little things we are pretty good. We just have to stay focused the whole time. Some of our young guys are getting seasoned and are maturing a little bit and it is starting to show.”
Sebring jumped on top in the first inning as the Blue Streaks loaded the bases on a single by Sam Lieske, a double by Charles Petty and a walk. Carson Angel grounded to second, Lieske collided with Haines City’s catcher at home plate knocking his glove off allowing Lieske to make it home safely and Petty was right behind him putting Sebring up 2-0.
Morris raced home on a wild pitch and Angel scored on a Cody Carpenter base hit to make it 4-0.
Haines City trimmed its deficit with three runs in the second inning.
Sebring extended its lead in the bottom of the third inning as Angel singled, Carpenter singled and Joey Warner grounded the ball up the middle that bounced off second base allowing a run to score.
Kenny Palmerton drew a walk, and a base hit plated Carpenter. With the bases loaded, Zach Doorlag lofted a sacrifice fly to left field to score Warner to give the Blue Streaks a 7-3 lead.
Sebring tacked on a run in the fourth inning as Morris singled with two outs and Angel drilled an RBI double for an 8-3 lead.
Haines City plated a run in the top of the fifth inning to pull within 8-4.
Sebring went back to work in the bottom of the frame as Warner singled, Palmerton reached on an error and Doorlag slapped a single to left field to score Warner. Another run scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-4.
The Blue Streaks made a pitching change in the top of the sixth inning. Angel was pulled from the mound due to his pitch count getting high. He went five innings, struck out three and allowed four runs on six hits. Gaines and Doorlag came on in relief and finished the game.
“It was a good game and the guys did great behind me,” said Carson Angel. “I had a little struggle in the first couple innings but managed to get back on track with the help of Blayne (Huter). I felt good once I got into my groove. Our team is awesome. This is a great group of guys, great atmosphere and we are having so much fun. It is tough knowing this is my senior year and my last year playing on this team. I try not to think about it but it is going to set in soon. I am trying to enjoy it and live it up.”
Haines City rallied in the top of the sixth inning as Matthew Torris reached on an error, Cameron Mallory singled and Tyler Best slapped a base hit to left field scoring a pair of runs to pull the Hornets within 10-6.
That was all the offense Haines City could muster as Sebring closed out the game to seal the win.
Sebring lost to district rival Auburndale by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night. The Blue Streaks play at Avon Park on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.