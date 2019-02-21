The Sebring High School boys tennis team stayed unbeaten by sweeping it’s third straight opponent by a score of 7-0 on Tuesday night against Okeechobee.
Gavin Szoka, Sebring’s lone senior this year, led the team at No. 1 singles with a solid 6-2, 6-4 win against Riley Schlosser, at No. 2 singles, Rohin Patel beat Chris Cobb 6-1, 6-0, and Trace Lackey knocked off Lane Edwards 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Vinay Krishnadas swept Chase Trent 6-2, 6-2, and Yoan Amaro outlasted Chance Deen at No. 5 singles by scores of 6-1, 1-6, 13-11.
At No. 1 doubles, Dhruv Manik and Patel blanked Riley and Schlosser 6-0, 6-0, while Pranav Ananthan and Vinay Krishnadas swept Chase Trent and Lane Edwards at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-1.
“We made a strategic move to allow some of the other players the opportunity to play for the team points,” said Sebring boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. Our team is very skillful and talented at the top positions, but our No. 6 through No. 10 players are also playing at a high level since they are practicing and competing with each other everyday at practice. We’ve been focusing on the fundamentals and I’m proud of our effort and focus by all of our guys.”
Sebring hits the court again today against Avon Park.
Blue Streak Girls
The Sebring girls team beat Okeechobee by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday. The win improved the Blue Streaks to 3-1 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Ryleah Myhre lost a hard-fought match to Okeechobee’s B’ellanna Schlosser 5-7, 7-6, (5-10), at No. 2 singles, Sebring’s Emily Joseph could not pull it out against Mariah Spelts 5-7. 7-5, (8-10), and at No. 3 singles, Mara Pepper beat Brahman Alize Merchant 6-1, 7-6 (7-3), (12-10).
At No. 4 singles, Sebring’s Kiersten DeJesus rolled over Simran Merchant 6-0, 6-0, and Blue Streak Katherine Pham cruised to victory at No. 5 singles over Maci Weseman 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Joseph and Pham lost a close one to Schlosser and Spelts by a score of 5-8, while Sebring’s Pepper and DeJesus won N o. 2 doubles over Merchant and Merchant, 8-6.
The Blue Streak girls play again on Tuesday at Winter Haven.
