The Sebring girls and boys tennis teams capped their regular season with victories over Hardee on Tuesday.
The Sebring girls defeated Hardee by a score of 5-0. The win gave the Blue Streaks an impressive regular season record of 10-1.
At No. 1 singles, Sebring’s Ryleah Myhre defeated Hardee’s Sydnie Steiner by scores of 6-3, 6-3, Emily Joseph rolled to victory at No. 2 singles over Cass Wilson, 6-2, 6-1, and Mara Pepper stayed strong at No. 3 singles over Wildcat Jansen Walker by scores of 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 4 singles, Sebring’s Kiersten DeJesus eased past Rachel Shaw, 6-2, 6-2, and Blue Streak Katherine Pham pulled out a victory at No. 5 singles over Emma McGuckin by scores of 6-3, 7-6, (7-5).
Doubles matches were not played because of rain.
“We had a great regular season,” said Sebring girls tennis coach Janie Hollinger. “We are looking forward to our district tournament that will be played in Auburndale on Monday and Tuesday.
The district champion and district runner-up advance to regional competition.
The Sebring boys team beat Hardee despite three players being out. The Blue Streaks overcame gusty winds to improve to 14-1 on the season. The only loss came to Jesuit (Tampa) which is a strong state contender.
“Our guys know how to play in the wind since we practice in it every day,” said Blue Streak boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “It gives us both a physical and mental advantage when you don’t use it as an excuse, but rather as another obstacle to overcome. With three of our top guys out at a Math competition, it allowed Ramsey Hornick the opportunity to seal the team win with a win at No. 5 singles. In addition, John Allen Rogers teamed up with Vinay Krishnadas at No. 2 doubles to mark up a solid varsity win against a good doubles team in Thomas and Albritton from Hardee. I’m impressed with the effort level and the level of play of our nonstarters and it’s encouraging when they come out and play like you’ve seen them practice all year.”
The Sebring boys head into district tournament play on Monday and Tuesday in Winter Haven. The Blue Streaks are defending district champions at all five singles positions and both doubles positions.
“I talked with the tournament host and we’ll be heading into the district tournament with three No. 1 seeds in singles,” Myhre said. “Our biggest competition will be Bartow who we beat 4-3 during the season. However, I’m confident that when our guys hit the clay up in Winter Haven, we have a legitimate chance at sweeping all the positions again this year.”
