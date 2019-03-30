SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks softball team continues to play at a high level after beating the Hardee Wildcats by a score of 8-2 on Thursday night.
The win improved Sebring to a perfect 12-0 on the season.
“It was a good game,” said Sebring Coach Joe Sinness. “Hardee is always a scrappy team. We know they’re going to aggressive on the bases. Stephanie Derringer pitched a good game for Hardee and is a good little lefty on the mound. Tonight just happened to be our night and we were able to put the ball in play. Hardee made a few mistakes that we were able to take advantage of.”
Sebring came out swinging in the first inning as Johneisha Rowe rocketed the ball deep into left field for a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Blue Streaks senior Jade Sinness stepped to the plate and launched the ball over the right-center field fence for a solo homer to make it 2-0.
Sebring added to it’s lead in the bottom of the third inning. Sinness hammered a line drive to right field for a triple and Layla Taylor followed with a single to plate Sinness for a 3-0 lead.
Sebring extended its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Emily White doubled, Emily Bible singled and stole second base, but the ball was thrown wildly allowing White to score and Bible to take third on the error. Rowe followed with a base hit off the third baseman’s glove that scored Bible.
Rowe stole third, Mckinley Carver reached on an error and Sinness laced a double to the centerfield fence to score Rowe and Carver to give the Blue Streaks a 7-0 lead.
“We played good and played as a team,” said Emily Bible. “We thought it would be a closer game. It’s fun to make big plays and to get people out. Knowing this is my last year playing in high school makes it even better and I just want to have fun. We don’t have to worry, we just play hard. We are a great team this year, we have never been this good. My goal is to just get better all around.”
Hardee trimmed its deficit in the top of the sixth as Dorisa Santoyo singled, Ashlee Patterson singled and Stephanie Derringer slapped a single to right field to score Santoyo. The Wildcats tacked on another run to pull within 7-2.
Sebring answered back in the bottom of the frame as Rowe bunted for a base hit, stole second and third and scored on a single by Sinness for the 8-2 final.
Sebring’s Maci Barnhart, who earned the win on the mound, had 12 strikeouts.
“As always Maci Barnhart pitched a heck of a game for us,” said coach Sinness. “Jade Sinness helped us out tonight with quite a few RBIs and hit for the cycle so that was nice to see. Emily did a great job behind the plate tonight and commanded the game. Overall it was a good quality win.”
Sebring is back on the diamond on Tuesday with a road game at Lakeland Christian. The Blue Streaks are home on Friday when they host the Winter Haven Blue Devils.
