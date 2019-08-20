It had been five years since the Avon Park Red Devils and Sebring Blue Streaks played each other in youth football. Five years since either team visited or hosted the other in this storied county rivalry.
That came to an end on Saturday as Avon Park hosted Sebring at Memorial Field in Avon Park.
But the Blue Streaks did not play the polite guests as they won the first two games of the day by a score of 27-0 in the Flag game and 36-20 in the Mitey Mite game.
In the Flag game, the Blue Streaks utilized their speed by multiple players to score on long runs as all four touchdowns were scored by four different players.
Sebring’s Kenai Hamilton scored the first official points in this renewed rivalry with a 45-yard run with the extra point converted by Judah Charlery that gave the Blue Streaks a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
Sebring expanded its lead to 13-0 at the half on a 45-yard run by Everette Peart with 1:20 left in the second quarter.
The Blue Streaks continued to show their quick-strike offensive capabilities as Dominic Lyons scored on a 45-yard scamper early in the third quarter. Charlery converted his second extra point to make the score 20-0 after three quarters.
The Sebring Flag team capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard run by Na’Javeion Wilkins with the extra point converted by Traylon Toney to make the final score 27-0.
Sebring Flag improved to 3-0 on the season while the Avon Park Flag team dropped to 0-3.
The second game featured the Mitey Mites with Sebring holding a 2-0 record and Avon Park at 1-1.
The Blue Streaks took an early lead in the first quarter, capitalizing on an Avon Park turnover that gave Sebring the ball in Red Devil territory.
A few plays later, Jayvion Williams would score the first of his five touchdowns on a 20-yard run that put the Blue Streaks up 6-0 with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
Sebring went up 12-0 midway through the second quarter when Williams scored on a 58-yard pass from Daymien Terry.
Avon Park did not fold, driving and running out of time in the first half, Jhamariae Cleveland broke off a 31-yard run around the right sideline with 3 seconds left in the half to cut the Blue Streak lead to 12-6 going into intermission.
The third quarter became the quarter of no defense as the Blue Streaks and Red Devils combined for four touchdowns.
Williams scored his third on a 55-yard run as Sebring went up 18-6. Avon Park answered as Jordan Williams scored on a 9-yard sweep to the right and with the extra points, closed in on Sebring at 18-13.
Williams scored his fourth touchdown on a 60-yard run with 1:05 left in the third to extend Sebring’s lead back to 11 at 24-13.
Again Avon Park answered, this time just as quick as Sergio Duran ripped off a 60-yard scoring dash with 50 seconds left in the third to make the score 24-20 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils were unable to complete their comeback as they were held scoreless in the fourth quarter and could not find an answer to stop the Sebring offense which scored two more touchdowns.
Williams tallied his fifth of the game and Tristin Shuler found the end zone once to make the final score 36-20.
Both organizations are on the road this Saturday, with the Blue Streaks traveling to play the Zephyrhills Bulldawgs. The Red Devils travel to play the Pahokee Baby Blue Devils.
