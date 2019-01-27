SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks faced their Class 6A-District 10 rivals the Booker Tornadoes in front of a packed house on Friday night.
The game started off somber as everyone stood for a moment of silence for the victims of this week’s horrific shooting at SunTrust Bank.
Once the game got underway the action was nonstop and it took overtime for Sebring to earn a thrilling 70-67 victory. This win improved the Blue streaks to 15-5 overall and 3-2 in district play.
“It was a great game with great competition,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “That is what we play for. We knew it was going to be a dog fight. They have a great team and we have a great team. We are going to continue to have fun and continue to get better.”
Sebring’s Eric Brown made a jump shot and added a 3-pointer putting the Blue Streaks up 5-4 in the first quarter.
Alvin Tumblin netted a 3-pointer and Brown made a pair of shots off the glass increasing the lead to 12-7. Jacob Pasley was sent to the line where he made one of two free throws. The Tornadoes’ Curtis Butler Jr. made a 3-pointer and Sebring’s Brown answered with a 3.
Booker narrowed its deficit with another 3-pointer from Butler making the score 17-15 at the end of the first period with Sebring on top.
Tumblin made a pair of layups for the Blue Streaks but Booker rallied to tie the game at 21. Sebring reclaimed the lead with a shot off the glass by Norris Taylor.
The Tornadoes tied it up with a layup. With just seconds left in the first half Tumblin made a basket to give the Blue Streaks a 25-23 lead at the half.
Booker (Sarasota) went on a run netting three 3-pointers, a dunk and added a layup to take a 39-30 lead.
Sebring’s Taylor score six points and Jehovany Garcia sank a 3-pointer. Booker made a pair of shots and took a 44-40 lead at the end of the third period.
The Blue Streaks rallied to pull within 48-47, but Booker widened the gap with a jump shot by Tony Register and a layup from King Winkfield.
Tumblin made a shot off the backboard for the Blue Streaks and made a free throw to make it 52-50 with 4:52 left on the clock.
The Blue Streaks pulled into the lead with a 3-pointer by Shamar Hawthorne and a layup from Tumblin at 55-54.
Taylor made two free throws and a layup to give Sebring a 59-55 lead with 1:23 left in the game.
Booker’s Jordan Clark was fouled and went two-for-two at the line and Butler made a shot off the glass with just 20 seconds left in the game tying the score at 59.
Neither team scored and the game went to overtime.
Taylor drained a pair of free throws but Booker’s Johnnie Williams was also fouled and also made both his shots tying the game once again at 61.
The Blue Streaks kept the pressure on as Pasley scored, Tumblin made an easy layup and Brown was fouled and made one of two shots giving Sebring a 67-61 lead.
Clark netted a 3-pointer for Booker to narrow its deficit to 67-64. Sebring’s Hawthorne was sent to the line and went two-for-two giving Sebring a 69-64 lead with 14.1 seconds left on the clock.
Booker narrowed the deficit with a layup by Clark and he was fouled on the play adding an extra point with a free throw with 9.7 seconds left in the game.
Sebring’s Brown was fouled and made one of two shots to make it 70-67. Booker’s last shot attempt didn’t fall and the Blue Streaks celebrated the victory.
“We are going to try to win these next two district games so we can play here for the district championship,” Harris said. “We are seeded second with Booker and Lake Wales in first. They all played well tonight. It was a team effort and it was a great job overall. It is always good to look up and see the crowd supporting us. They have supported us all year and we are very appreciative of that. We want them to continue to support us. This has become our rival game.”
Sebring is at district foe Lake Wales to battle the Highlanders on Tuesday and the Blue Streaks face Booker again on Wednesday in Sarasota.
