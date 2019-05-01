AVON PARK — The Avon Park Rotary Club hosted their ninth annual Blueberry & Bluegrass Festival at Donaldson Park on Saturday, on the shores of lovely Lake Verona. It was a beautiful spring Saturday at a favorite location for family-friendly outdoor events.
The variety of things ‘blueberry’ was amazing. From fresh blueberries (from Hinton Farms near Frostproof) and blueberry bushes (from Gainesville) to blueberry pies to the famous blueberry lemonade (the event’s signature drink), blueberries were definitely in season.
With over 60 vendors, there were food items (barbecue chicken dinners), sandwiches (sausage, hamburgers and hot dogs), ice cream cones, a jeep raffle, handmade leather goods, unique craft items, jewelry and homemade jams, jellies and even pickles.
The raffle proceeds for the Army Jeep, called ‘Willys Civilian Model’, helps to send veterans to the May 4th Freedom Flight to Washington D.C. It is a 1950 restored jeep, with the original Willys aftermarket body, which was donated by Alan J. Holmes.
Bluegrass entertainment was provided by the Highway 41 Bluegrass Band, back by popular demand, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. People set up their chairs under the tent and trees, enjoying a bite to eat and some great music.
Cat Harshbarger, with ‘Cork It’, creates some unusual and intricate designs using wine corks. A guitar and even a piano, complete with wine legs, was on display. She uses a technique called corksmithing, which is the art of peeling and veneering corks, resulting in unique and one of a kind creations.
“Boil, soften, peel, flatten, dry – that’s part of the process,” said Harshbarger. “The piano won first place in the Sebring Art Show.”
Paul Moore, with ‘Solar Lights’, says he’s addicted to making them. “I will take any kind of glass and turn it into a solar light. He showed off one made from a wine goblet and another made from a martini glass.
Barry’s Banks had a display of banks made from US Post Office Lock Boxes. “This one is from Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was used from 1896 – 1911 and is made of pecan wood.”
There were plenty of kids in the ‘Kid’s Zone’ which was sponsored by the Jarrett Family Foundation.
Kenzington Garlock had her face painted in bright spring colors. Daniel Ammann and Keegan Smithburger were riding ponies in the fenced in corral.
Richard Zonner was selling his brother’s pickles at ‘The Pickle Patch’ tent. “He makes them up in Lakeland. Lots of great choices.” Choices included dills, bread and butter, okra and zucchini.
Another tent had glazed nuts of all kinds, still another had fresh roasted flavored coffee. Craft items filled other tents including soaps, candles, jams and jellies, jewelry and wood crafts.
Shirlene Shirey had an interesting item on her head – a golf club – one made to look like it went through her head.
“My son was a scratch golfer and recently passed away. His wife still continues his golf course business down in Ft. Myers. I thought this would be a fun and unique gift for her birthday.”
