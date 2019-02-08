The Stillhouse Shakers, Sandy Back Porch Band and the Heartland Jam Band are the featured performers at the next Heartland Bluegrass Bash scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Heartland’s Bluegrass Bash takes place the fourth weekend every month at Craig’s RV Resort, an RV camping facility located 7 miles north of Arcadia on US Hwy 17. In addition to the Bluegrass music concert on Saturday, there will be lots of Bluegrass jamming and Saturday morning instrument workshops during the two-day event.
Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash is $7 per person. Members of the Heartland Bluegrass Music Association get in free. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per family per year.
RV camping at Craig’s RV Resort, including electric hook-up is $25 per night. Plenty of no hook-up camping is available for $7 per night. Tent campers are welcome. Camping is close to the concert area. On-site facilities include food concessions, hot showers and a shaded music pavilion. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
