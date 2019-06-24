SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been conducting a pair of related homicide investigations after the bodies of two men were both found on Saturday about nine miles apart.
The first body was discovered in an orange grove in a rural area between Avon Park and Sebring around 8:45 a.m. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams of Lake Placid.
Investigators were just wrapping up their efforts at that scene when the second body was discovered in an orange grove just a few miles from downtown Sebring. That victim had not been positively identified as of Sunday evening.
Both of these investigations are in their early stages and still very active, but the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believes that these two homicides are related and were not random acts of violence.
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 and speak to a detective. Anonymous tips can be left through the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
