In the spirit of the new year I have made the decision to try to have more new experiences. This is something I know I will have to work on, since I hate the unfamiliar feeling of trying something new. I thought it would be best to take a small first step.
My first step was trying fully raw vegan food that is free of nuts, legumes, oils and anything else that would be considered high in fat. My guides for this experience were the lovely Bren and Roy Bruner.
I was invited to the Bruner residence for dinner this past Thursday to partake in some fully raw, vegan foods. This is something I have had very limited experience with up until I met the Bruners. It is important to explain what a fully raw diet means. Also referred to as “raw foodism,” eating a raw diet means eat only or mostly foods that are uncooked and unprocessed.
An easy example would be a piece of fruit such as a banana or an apple. Many people often eat both uncooked and unprocessed. However, very few people could really be happy eating exclusively fruit, which means raw food has come to include a wide variety of different foods.
While I was there I had three different courses, all of which I found interesting and better than any raw food I had previously tasted. For the starter there was popcorn cauliflower, which consisted of chopped cauliflower florets tossed in a mix of spices, lemon juice and nutritional yeast.
For the main entree we had a seven-layer dip wrapped with lettuce and collard green leaves. In this dish you can really see the creativity involved in a raw diet that also does not include beans or nuts. Traditionally, a vegan seven-layer dip might include beans or lentils as the ‘meat’ layer. And then again, in a raw vegan diet the ‘meat’ layer might be made of a mix of nuts and seeds and spices.
However, Bren and Roy do not eat beans or nuts due to the high fat content and the fact that they are not essential in the human diet. So, in this seven layer dip the ‘meat’ layer was instead made with sundried tomatoes. I found this to be an interesting choice, but one that complimented the other flavors of the dip quite nicely.
For the final course, also referred to as my favorite course, we had carrot cake made with the pulp of juiced carrots, and ice cream that was made using a food processor and frozen bananas. The simple ingredients mean that you are really able to taste every part of the food, and appreciate it for what it is.
I initially thought a raw diet might be too extreme for me. And while I still have some questions, like what to do if you miss eating hot foods, or how to get over textural issues, I do think I could start incorporating more raw meals into my diet.
