Thank you for remembering community leaders that we lost this year (Dec. 31). Another to remember is Rex Bond. I missed the opportunity to meet Mr. Bond (1928-2018), but as a new supervisor at Sun 'n Lake of Sebring, I'm digging into the history. I found that Rex Bond served as general manager of the District from 1977-1993, helping to guide it through turbulent early development challenges.
When Jack Weisser, development founder in 1974, passed away in 1982, the course of future development was at risk. While the Board of Supervisors had a role in what followed, the steady guidance of Bond retained the focus as Weisser heirs turned property ownership over to Harbor Federal, who in turn sold chunks to other developers, who made headlines with their financial failures, bankruptcy, and lawsuits emerging in 1991.
From others I learned that Bond continued as an active community member, regularly attending board meetings until his passing last January. I regret not digging into the local history sooner and having the opportunity to interview Mr. Bond. But I don't want to regret our recognizing this leader that secured the early roots of our District, laying the ground work for future generations of leaders.
Neal Hotelling
Sebring
