SEBRING — Construction on Harder Hall was anticipated to begin at the end of November or the beginning of December 2018, but the bond process is taking longer than officials previously thought, Meghan DiGiacomo, business development manager for Highlands County, said.
“The bond process is still active, but taking longer than anticipated,” DiGiacomo said. “No bonds have been issued yet, but our understanding is that they’re still actively pursuing it. Also to clarify, no commencement date was ever promised, just estimated.
“No public funds are contributed to industrial revenue bonds, and no government entities, including the county and the IDA [Industrial Development Authority], are responsible for the repayment or guarantee of the bonds,” DiGiacomo said.
“Industrial revenue bonds are created by the Internal Revenue Code,” she said. “These bonds provide a source of long-term, below market-rate financing for eligible products. The bonds are paid solely from the revenues generated by the project or by the company receiving the funds.”
The proposed senior living facility will have 75 independent living units, 64 assisted living units and 23 memory care units, said Paul Ruby, vice president of South Florida Senior Living.
The Highlands News-Sun previously reported that the construction is scheduled to go on for 20-21 months. “Once we have these funds, we will have all the money needed for construction, and it will be safe to begin,” Ruby said.
WDG Construction, the general contractor, will be in charge of construction, but the company will use local subcontractors as much as possible, Ruby said.
The Highlands News-Sun previously reported that the Highlands County Board of County Commission approved issuance of the bonds on June 5 by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Ron Handley dissenting.
The county IDA, in turn, approved the issuance of industrial revenue bonds on July 11 by a 9-1 vote. As presented to and decided by the County Commission, the issuance will not exceed $45 million in minimum denominations of $25,000.
South Florida Senior Living is finalizing the paperwork needed to close on the IDA bonds, which will provide money for construction.
“We are working hard on it every day,” Ruby said. “The company that is responsible for selling the bonds is the underwriter, which is Oppenheimer & Co. The typical buyers for bonds are banks and pension funds.”
Ruby added that bond development was different from a typical real estate loan. “In the middle is the trustee. South Florida Senior Living will send our money for equity to the trustee, and all the bond buyers will also send money to the trustee.
“The trustee is responsible for paying for construction and for interest charges,” he said. “The trustee collects all the money, and the closing date is the date when the trustee has all the money.”
“The trustee wires the money to the general contractor every month,” Ruby said.
The existing Harder Hall hotel will be renovated into senior living units, and the project will also include 104,0000 square feet of new construction, according to Matthew Musgrave, project manager for South Florida Senior Living.
“The building has a great history,” Musgrave said. “We hope that the building will be well received by the community. The hotel next door [Inn on the Lakes] will allow families to visit with their relatives at the facility.”
“We love the community and the property,” Ruby said. “The building was in surprisingly good shape for as long as it has been out of use, and the lake will provide a good view for residents.”
South Florida Senior Living will be providing amenities at their facility that are not commonly found in the area.
“There are interesting spaces within the building,” Musgrave said. “The dining room has three fireplaces, and it is a two-story building. This space will be fully renovated into a dining room on one end and a library on the other end.
“There will be two seating areas on either side of the central walkway to the library with places for residents to gather and play games or read books,” he said.
“Enormous French doors from the dining room open to the lake, providing stunning view of [Little] Lake Jackson,” he said. “We will be adding a patio area for outside seating, and adjacent to that will be a fitness area and a bar that overlooks the pool deck.
“An outdoor pool for residents will feature both a zero entry and a stair entry into the water,” he said.
“We will also be including a garden outside for residents and a memory care garden inside a courtyard,” Musgrave said. “The memory garden will be a quiet space where residents can go.”
[smile][smile] awesome, What a great place for this to be in Sebring. And it will be a great place to volunteer our time also. Good luck and keep plugging along until it’s a reality.
