We hear the words “born again” quite often, but with little understanding do people truly believe that they have salvation, when they say these words? When asked, how do you know that you are born again, most people will respond by saying that they believe in God and that they are a good person or they help the poor and do lots of charity work or they have committed themselves to God by going to church and was water baptized.
First, here’s the bad news. There is no good person and all have sinned and come short of God’s glory, Romans 3: 23 KJV. “The Lord looked down from heaven and saw that all become filthy; there is none that doeth good, no, not one,” Psalm 14: 2,3 KJV. “As it is written, there is none righteous, no, not one,” Romans 3: 10 KJV. “Wherefore, as by one man, sin entered into the world and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men (women) for, that all have sinned,” Romans 5:12 KJV.
“We are all sinners and are no good as far as God is concerned and that wages of sin is death,” Romans 6: 23 KJV. So what is death? One’s flesh, is what dies and goes back from whence it came from, the ground, Genesis 2:7; Ecclesiastes 3:20 KJV. It is one’s soul and spirit that lives on, in either eternal life or eternal damnation in the lake of fire, which means forever, no end. My question here would be, which way do you want to go? For the saved, 2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV and for the unsaved Romans 2: 8,9 KJV; Revelation 21:8 KJV. Judgment will be given to the unsaved and punishment will be everlasting (no end) pain. God is loving but, he is also Just. God must have satisfaction, in that all sins must be paid for. There are only two ways, accept the Gospel of Grace, 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4 KJV; or pay for your own sins in the Lake of Fire.
The good news, Christ has given all humanity a way out. True salvation, aka. born-again is first recognizing that you are a sinner and in need of a savoir, Luke 18: 9-14 KJV. Second, believe with all your heart and all your strength that Christ, died, was buried, and resurrected bodily on the third day and that his Divine blood has redeemed (bought you back) from all sins, past, present and future sins, 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4 KJV; Hebrews 11:6; Hebrews 10:19 KJV.
Two, things that are inescapable, Hebrews 11:6; and Hebrews 10:19, it is impossible to please God without faith and that it is Christ’s blood that redeems us. No human works are involved period, in our salvation like church going, tithing, charity work, water baptism, sabbath days, repentance, wearing of a cross, hail Mary’s, none. To be with Christ in eternal life comes from the power of his divine blood and the power of his resurrection, not human works. God want’s obedience, belief or faith in what He says, the gospel of grace, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, our salvation. Going to the lake of fire has nothing to do with sin but, everything to do with un-belief. Once one believes, then he or she is baptized in what? Water? No, but by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, not by man’s hand (water baptism) but, by God’s, Ephesians 1: 10-14 KJV; Ephesians 2: 8,9 KJV. Man’s good works come as a result of being saved, man’s works, does not save, James 2; KJV. Man’s works are an expression of his faith as Abraham showed by nearly sacrificing his son under God’d direction to do so. In this dispensation, resting (Sabbath day) is in the finished work of Christ for salvation which is the obedience of faith, Romans 1:5; 6:17; 15:18; 16:26, KJV.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
