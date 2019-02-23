On Monday, a small, enthusiastic group competed in doubles and mixed doubles bowling at Wauchula’s Bowl Of Fun Lanes. Jean Barwick, owner of the Bowl of Fun, has agreed to welcome the Senior Games bowlers back on February 10 and 17, 2020 if enough competitors sign up.
As Barwick says, they’ll have to come out and use the facility for another two days of friendly competition and camaraderie or see bowling disappear from the Heartland Senior Games roster of events.
The Heartland Senior Games, established by South Florida State College as a tri-county event serving DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands Counties, saw bowlers competing from each of the counties.
The busiest pair of bowlers was Cheryl Smethurst from Avon Park and Terry Johnson from Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia.
Smethurst teamed up with Sebring’s Judy Bateman in women’s doubles while Johnson partnered with fellow Cross Creeker, Andree Larrivee in men’s doubles.
At the same time as they were bowling doubles, Johnson and Smethurst were also bowling together in the mixed doubles contest.
Top score of the day was recorded by Andree Larrivee with a 637 combined with Terry Johnson’s 610 for a team total of 1243.
At the end of the day gold medals were presented in mixed doubles to:
55-59 Cheryl Smethurst and Terry Johnson (963). 60-64 Arcadians Kathy Hunter (Grant’s RV) and David Tait (Craig’s RV) (778). 65-69 Maxine Williams and Ed Gilson from Pioneer Creek in Bowling Green (911).
Doubles Gold Medal Winners:
55-59 Cheryl Smethurst and Judy Bateman (837). 70-74 Mary Lee Napier and Susie Kirkman of Tanglewood in Sebring (795). 60-64 Andree Larrivee and Terry Johnson (1243). 70-74 Ron Crandall and Virgil Crandall of Sebring (936).
Doubles Silver Medal Winners:
70-74 Barbara Gaiownik and Wanda Harrelson from Sebring (751).
The Heartland Senior Games will wind up with track and field at Avon Park H.S. on Saturday, swimming at the Highlands County Family YMCA on Monday and tennis at the Thakkar Tennis Center next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.