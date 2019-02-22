AVON PARK — Boy Scout Troop 156 in Avon Park has a rich history of teaching and training local boys to be men, patriots, activists and community leaders.
This year, the troop has been working toward the goal of sending every member to Camp Davy Crockett in Whitesburg, Tennessee. The trip is projected to cost the troop approximately $6,500.
Scoutmaster Joseph Colangelo said the trip will be made special and historically education with the opportunity to visit Patriots Point and Maritime Museum, as well as stay the night onboard the USS Yorktown.
Troop members have been doing small fundraisers to meet the costs of the trip, but they are also asking for the community’s help in achieving the goal. Money raised in the community will help offset the cost.
For more information on the troop’s efforts or to contribute to the trip, call Debbie Barber, troop treasurer, at 863-443-1080. Checks or money orders designated for the camp trip can be sent to Boy Scout Trailblazing Troop 156 at P.O. Box 1877, Avon Park, FL 33826.
