OKEECHOBEE — Authorities say a group of Boy Scouts and a tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury in a fiery crash along Florida’s Turnpike.
A Florida Highway Patrol report says seven Boy Scouts and four adults were returning from a camping trip Saturday when their vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer carrying produce near Okeechobee. The Boy Scout group and the truck driver managed to get out before the tractor-trailer burst into flames.
Authorities say one child and one adult suffered slight injuries. Both were treated and released from a local hospital. The Turnpike’s southbound lanes were closed for hours.
The FHP report released Sunday says the tractor-trailer struck the Boy Scout vehicle from behind.
The Boy Scouts of America released a statement thanking first responders and expressing relief no one was seriously injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.