Boyd Edwin Coudriet Sr.
Boyd Edwin Coudriet Sr., age 95, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born May 24, 1923 in Karthaus, Pennsylvania to Edwin M. and Amanda E. (Leigey) Coudriet. He worked in sales in the metals industry, was of Catholic faith, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard an LST and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2004, coming from Chesterton, Indiana.
He is survived by his daughters, Janet L. Codley of Hingam, Massachusetts, and Denise Bloom of Curwensville, Pennsylvania; son, Boyd E. Coudriet Jr., also of Curwensville, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, one deceased.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Dranefield Road, Lakeland, FL 33811.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
