SEBRING — A live-in boyfriend reportedly struck his girlfriend with a .45 caliber Taurus revolver, held her down on the couch and pressed the firearm against her face.
Sebring Police arrested Jimmy Leon Howard, 39, of Highlands County on Monday. Howard was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery.
According to Howard’s girlfriend, the couple had not been talking for four days, because he allegedly cheated on her. When Howard tried to talk to her on Monday, she did not hear him, and he slapped her hand and the television remote flew out of it, the victim said.
Afterward, Howard grabbed her cell phone and threw it toward the kitchen, the victim said. The victim, who has two children according to the arrest report, told Howard she was going to leave and take the children with her. Howard reportedly told her she was not taking the children anywhere.
Following this verbal confrontation, Howard allegedly went to his vehicle and “retrieved his .45 caliber Taurus, the Judge revolver,” the report states.
The victim said Howard went back upstairs. When he came downstairs and found her talking on the cell phone, he wanted to know what she had said. Howard then pushed her down on the couch, got on top of her and pressed the side of the revolver against the right side of her face, the victim said.
When Howard finally moved and released her, she had a laceration on her face and swelling, the report states. The victim called the police.
When the officer arrived on the scene, he saw blood coming from a laceration on the right side of her face. He also noted swelling. In addition to noting her injuries, the officer recovered the revolver from the upstairs bedroom, the report states.
