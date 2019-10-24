Special to Highlands News-Sun
The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County afterschool program will sponsor a Lights On Afterschool Rally today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at both their locations: in Avon Park at 217 Gwen Hill Street, and in Sebring at 111 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
The rally will be one of more than an expected 8,000 such events across America as part of Lights On Afterschool, the annual nationwide celebration of afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance.
Across America, 1 in 5 kids are alone and unsupervised from 3 to 6 p.m. These are the hours when juvenile crime and victimization peak — and many parents are still at work. At the event, parents and supporters may sign a petition that urges lawmakers not to deny or divert funding for afterschool programs.
“We are proud to offer the community these afterschool programs” said Board of Directors President Tim Brinling. “Our programs offer homework help, mentoring, field trips, hands-on science, art, and community service. All at no cost to the parents.” These programs directly lead to greater success in school as seen by the 93% high school graduation rate of our program participants.
To learn more about the Lights On Afterschool initiative, or to support the Boys & Girls Club Of Highlands County, please contact 863-451-5401.
