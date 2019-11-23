LAKE PLACID - The Lake Placid Green Dragons played host to the Okeechobee Brahmans on Thursday night. After a long hard fought battle Okeechobee took the match 2-0. This loss drops Lake Placid's record to 1-3 for the season while Okeechobee moves to 3-1.
"We learn from tonight,” said Lake Placid Coach Lindsey McCabe. “It was a tough loss. We kind of went in waves. We had moments of great play, and we had moments of not so great play."
Both teams went through an adjustment period during most of the first half. Okeechobee's Kaitlyn Guerrero found the back of the net at the 9:09 mark in the first half. Guerrero's goal was scored in the top left corner on a penalty kick giving Okeechobee a 1-0 lead.
What appeared to be a goal just one minute later by Lake Placid's Eddith Cortes turned into a missed opportunity. Cortes barely missed on a shot from 35 yards out.
"Someone that stood out tonight was Eddith Cortes,” McCabe said. “Every time I looked, she was helping defense. She brought the ball from halfway all the way to the top. Unfortunately, the shots she took tonight did not get into the back of the net."
In the second half, Okeechobee scored with18:02 left in the game. Guerrero again found the back of the net to put the Brahmans up 2-0.
With the lead Okeechobee went into a conservative approach to the game. They moved the ball around and put pressure on the goalie when the opportunity arose. This approach helped the Brahmans use up most of the clock.
Lake Placid had opportunities but unfortunately could not capitalize on them. Corner kicks fell short or were defended well by Okeechobee. One corner kick fell perfectly in the box. The Green Dragons were denied by Okeechobee's goalie Briann Woodham.
The Green Dragons return to action in Hardee on December 3 to take on the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Lake Placid fell 1-0 in their first match against Hardee and look to even the score this time around.
