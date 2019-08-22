The Lake Placid Green Dragons began a new era on Tuesday night as they took on the Okeechobee Brahmans in their volleyball season opener.
Though they took the first set, Lake Placid came up short on the night as Okeechobee rallied for a win in four sets by scores of 25-18, 14-25, 19-25 and 15-25.
The Dragons were plagued by a number of errors in the loss to the Brahmans.
“We had 27 hitting errors but had only 23 kills,” said Lake Placid volleyball coach Charlotte Bauder. “That contributed to the final outcome.”
On an emotional opening night, Lake Placid came out of the gate ready to play. The night was dedicated to Mrs. Naisha Henderson who was a beloved AVID teacher at Lake Placid High School who passed away recently. Many of the players were students of Mrs. Henderson.
“The gym was full,” coach Bauder said. “We raised a lot of money to benefit Mrs. Henderson’s Memorial Fund.”
The first set saw the Dragons come out firing on all cylinders. The teams traded the lead until the score was tied at 15.
Estefani Barajas served up four straight points for the Dragons. The lead grew to 22-16 and the Dragons would not be denied. A return by Denni Sanders fell between Okeechobee defenders to cap off the first-set victory of 25-18.
The second and third sets were all Okeechobee. Okeechobee’s Ashley Phares and Brienna Brockman were forces at the net and led the Brahmans to a second set 25-14 and third set 25-19 victory.
The fourth set saw the Dragons’ Jenna Capuano and Yesenia Ramirez try to rally their teammates. Keeping it close at 10-7 Okeechobee. The Brahmans would prove to be too much and took the fourth set by a final score of 25-15.
Jenna Capuano was asked about Lake Palcid’s play.
“I think that we started off well,” she said. “Communication was an issue and is something we have to work on. I think everyone hustled well.”
Lake Placid’s Denni Sanders led the team with 6 kills with Faith Zahn contributing 5 kills. Jenna Capuano led the team in assists with 11, while Estefani Barajas contributed 9. Yesenia Ramirez had 4 aces with Valeria Vega adding 2 for the team’s total of 8 Aces.
The Green Dragons have won the district championship six straight years and look at this season as another challenge to keep up the streak.
A new district comprised of Avon Park, Clewiston, Dreyfoos, Lincoln Park and Lake Placid will bring a new challenge for another district title.
Lake Placid has a great chance to repeat with a veteran roster.
“We are really heavy senior-wise,” coach Bauder said. “I have eight seniors and one junior this year. This is a great group of girls who worked hard this summer and we will practice and learn from our mistakes.”
Lake Placid travels to Braden River for a match tonight against the Pirates.
