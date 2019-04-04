SEBRING – On a perfect night to play baseball, the Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team honored the local Dixie League teams and their volunteer coaches as well as last year’s Sebring Ozone All-Stars, who made it to the Dixie World Series.
After the opening festivities, Sebring and Okeechobee battled into extra innings before the Brahmans earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Blue Streaks.
This was the second time this season the two teams had squared off with Sebring winning the first encounter by a score of 2-0.
Charles Petty took the mound as the starting pitcher for the Blue Streaks and Okeechobee got on the board in the top of the first inning as a one-out walk to Brady Markham and a two-out RBI single to right field by Ozzy Osceola gave the Brahmans a 1-0 lead.
Petty settled down into a rhythm after the first, scattering three hits over the next four innings while holding Okeechobee scoreless.
Sebring tied the game in the bottom of the third inning after Sam Lieske led off with a solid base hit into left field for a single, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kamiron Taylor.
After reaching third on a passed ball, Lieske scored on a lazy fly ball single by Petty into shallow right center that found a hole between the Brahmans shortstop, second baseman, centerfielder and right fielder to tie the game at 1.
From the fourth to the seventh innings, neither team scored as Petty, followed by Cody Carpenter and then Carson Angel, only allowed one baserunner during that time and quickly eliminated him with an inning-ending double play in the fifth.
Sebring almost scored in the bottom of the sixth as Petty singled and advanced to third base on an error. Petty would later get thrown out on a fielder’s choice and Drew Morris would get caught attempting to steal third to end the inning to end the Blue Streak threat.
Sebring, uncharacteristically, committed not one but two errors in the top of the eighth, allowing runners to reach second and third with one out.
A single by Osceola into right-centerfield was enough to bring home a run to give Okeechobee a 2-1 lead.
Petty tried to rally the Blue Streaks in the bottom of the eighth with a one-out single down the right-field line. But the next two batters went down in order to end the game.
Petty, who had three of Sebring’s six hits, pitched five innings and gave up one run on four hits with four strikeouts in earning a no decision.
At 7-7 for the season and 2-0 in Class 6A-District 10, the Blue Streaks will host district opponent Auburndale on Friday at Firemen’s Memorial Field. The Bloodhounds are currently 7-6 and 1-1 in the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.