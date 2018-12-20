LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons battled hard against the Okeechobee Brahmans but the sheer size of the Brahmans was overwhelming as they posted a 99-42 win on Tuesday night. The loss dropped Lake Placid’s record to 1-6.
“They are obviously a lot better than we are,” said Lake Placid Coach Dan Coomes. “They don’t have a lot of class but they are a lot better than we are. I am not real happy right now. There were a combination of things that went wrong for us. Regardless of seniors, junior, sophomores or freshmen we are young. We don’t have a lot of basketball experience and when you don’t have that experience things like this happen. They average about six inches per player taller than us. I think we battled hard and I did see some good things tonight.”
The Brahmans jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first minute of the game. The Green Dragons got on the board with a nice layup by Tevin Jackson. The Brahmans extended their lead with a dunk and three layups.
Lake Placid’s Kyle Abraham sank a 3-pointer cutting the deficit to 14-5 with 5:10 left in the first quarter. Okeechobee’s J-Quan Ferroi led the Brahmans with a pair of 3-pointers, 3 buckets and 2 free throws in the first quarter alone. Lake Placid’s Matthew Prelaz made 3 layups but the Brahmans lead was 30-13 at the end of the first period.
In the second period Lake Placid started strong with Tahj Williams making a layup and Jackson added a jump shot cutting the deficit to 30-17.
The Brahmans went on a long run where they made 6 buckets and a free throw building their lead to 43-17.
With time running out the Brahman’s Veyon Washington made a 3-pointer escalating Okeechobee’s lead to 54-24 at the half.
The Brahmans continued to control the game and went on a run that added 10 points to their lead at 72-28. Lake Placid’s Taylor made a shot off the glass cutting the deficit to 77-30. With time running out in the third period, Lake Placid’s Izayiah Patterson sank a 3-pointer and charged down court for a layup narrowing the deficit to 77-35.
Lake Placid struggled in the fourth period but did not give up. Taylor made a rebound basket. Okeechobee made a 16-point run to go up 93-37.
Erskin Toliver made a layup for Lake Placid and was fouled on the play and made a free throw cutting the deficit to 95-40. Patterson made one last jump shot for the Green Dragons but the Brahmans barreled their way to a 99-42 victory.
“I think we hustled and got after the ball,” said Coach Coomes. “The whole group kept battling. We are going to go over the half-court zone trap. We did not have time to go over it before this game. We are going to work on some things and continue to improve.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons hit the road to face the DeSoto County Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m tonight. Lake Placid’s next home game will be after Christmas break on Tuesday Jan. 8 against the Teneroc Titans.
