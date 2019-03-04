AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons have seen the highs and lows in just two games to start the season in the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament. They beat the Lake Region Thunder on Monday 7-2 and lost to the Okeechobee Brahmans on Friday night 9-1.
“I use this tournament to look at the guys and evaluate them.” said Lake Placid Head Coach Harry Tewksbury, “I feel I found out where everybody is going to be at now. Little disappointed with the reaction of some of the guys, but it is early and we will overcome.”
“Overall, we looked different tonight than what I think is going to be our defense and I think tonight was a product of that.”
Lake Placid found themselves in a bases loaded situation in each of the first three innings, doing a good job in limited the damage in the first two innings before giving up the big inning in the third.
Okeechobee scored in the top of the first when a leadoff walk to Devon Tedders resulted in a run when he scored on a double by Brady Markham to put the Brahmans up 1-0 with one out.
A single and a hit batter loaded the bases when the Green Dragons were able to get out of the inning with an unorthodox double play.
A ground ball by Cole Younger to Lake Placid’s third baseman Cody Jolley had Jolley throw to home to get the force for the first out.
Lake Placid catcher Katwan Ward threw to first to complete the double play, the throw was late as Okeechobee’s Ozzy Osceola rounded third and headed to the plate.
Lake Placid first baseman Jorje Martinez threw back to home to Ward, who put the tag on Osceola for the double play and end the inning with only one run crossing the plate.
Lake Placid nearly got out of a bases loaded one out jam in the second inning, but ended giving up a run on a passed ball as the Brahmans took a 2-0 lead after two innings.
The Green Dragons were unable to get out of another bases loaded one out condition in the third inning as two errors and a double by Tedders resulted in five runs as the Brahmans lead jumped to 7-0 after three innings.
Okeechobee added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to make the score 9-0.
Lake Placid did not get their first base hit until the sixth inning and put a run up in the seventh inning to avoid the shutout after Cade Simmons led off the seventh inning with a single into centerfield and later scored on an error by Okeechobee to make the final score 9-1.
A bright spot for Lake Placid was J J Huergo, who pitched the final 3.1 innings for the Green Dragons, giving up just two hits and one run on the mound.
Lake Placid is on the road for their two games this week, Tuesday at LaBelle and Friday at Lemon Bay before hosting the Avon Park Red Devils on the following Tuesday in a county rivalry game.
