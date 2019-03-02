AVON PARK – After being pushed back two days due to rain, the skies were clear on Thursday as the Okeechobee Brahmans held on to an early lead to beat the Avon Park Red Devils 5-2 in the annual Early Bird Tournament at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
“Both our pitchers threw well and both teams swung the bat well,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “We hit the ball hard, but right at them and too many fly balls. A couple of close plays that did not go our way. It is good to be humble sometimes and we will continue to work hard.”
Brady Markham got things started for the Brahmans in the top of the first inning with a one-out single and reached second base when Ozzy Osceola was hit by a pitch.
Both Markham and Osceola scored on a triple by Ethyn Durfee into deep right field to put the Brahmans up 2-0. Durfee scored on a double by Jay Krall as Okeechobee took a 3-0 lead.
The next three innings were scoreless as Avon Park starter Trent Lewis blanked the Brahmans in the second inning before giving way to Dayvon Terry, who started the third inning on the mound for the Red Devils.
Markham started for the Brahmans, holding the Red Devils scoreless for 3.1 innings before being relieved by Osceola in the fourth inning as the Red Devils threatened with a pair of one-out singles by Luis Perez and Mason Huertas.
A strange double play ended the inning when Hunter Vanderpool struck out on a pitch that hit the dirt. With first occupied, Vanderpool was automatically out, though Huertas started for second, then tried to get to first, only to get tagged out to end the fourth inning with Okeechobee holding on to its 3-0 lead.
The Red Devils made the game close with runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Terry crushed a solo home run in the fifth inning over the left-centerfield fence to make the score 3-1.
Avon Park cut Okeechobee’s lead to one in the sixth inning. Andrew McGuckin reached first after getting hit by a pitch and reached second on a one-out single by Perez.
A double-steal attempt led to the throw from the catcher to the third baseman, in which the third baseman lost the handle of the ball on the tag on McGuckin.
As the ball rolled in foul territory, McGuckin raced home to make the score 3-2.
Terry held the Brahmans scoreless for four innings while striking out nine, but a pair of walks in the seventh inning, one intentional, was followed by a triple by Osceola to the right-field wall that scored both runners to put Okeechobee back up by three, 5-2.
The Red Devils tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh with runners on second an third with two outs after McGuckin hit a double to the left-field wall.
Avon Park came up short as the next batter popped up to the shortstop for the final out as Okeechobee held on for the 5-2 victory.
Terry and Perez each had a pair of hits for Avon Park and Terry pitched five innings, striking out 11 batters.
The Red Devils played Lake Region to finish the tournament on Friday night. Results were not available at press time.
Avon Park will play Tenoroc at home on Tuesday in an early Class 5A-District 10 matchup at Head Field in Avon Park.
