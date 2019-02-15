Teachers, professors and anyone in the public teaching profession should not be teaching hate and attacking our laws based on Judeo Christian laws and our Constitution.
The use of profane language used by our elected public officials should be reason for dismissal from public office for life. This also should be used against anyone in the teaching profession – loss of license for life.
The promoting of riot to rob our businesses communities should come to an end. This crime should carry a sentence of at least 10 years in prison without parole. We should no longer condone this in a free society.
Billy Jewett
Sebring
