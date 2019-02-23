SEBRING — A homeless man allegedly broke in the Champion for Children Foundation building downtown early Thursday morning.
Ronald Arthur Smith, 53, who is homeless, was arrested by an officer from the Sebring Police Department Thursday morning. Smith was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed and property damage under $200.
Sebring Police responded to two different alarms that came from the Champion for Children Foundation building on East Center Avenue. The first alarm sounded a few minutes after midnight, and the second alarm sounded after 2 a.m.
“It looks like a homeless person broke into the building to get out of the elements,” Sebring PD Cmdr. Curtis Hart said.
Kevin Roberts, chairman of the board for Champion for Children, told the Highlands News-Sun that he received a call from the security alarm system at 12:09 a.m. Thursday.
At 12:18 a.m. Roberts received a call from Sebring Police Department. Officers reported that the building was clear.
Just a couple of hours later at 2:02 a.m., Roberts received another call from the security system alerting him to a second break-in attempt. A few minutes later, Sebring Police requested that Roberts come to the scene.
When the second alarm sounded, an officer spotted a black Roadmaster bicycle with a black milk crate, the arrest report states. The officer noted that the bike had not been there during the previous call and that he believed the bike belonged to Smith.
Since the police officer believed that someone was in the structure, Sebring Police requested that Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit respond to the scene.
Roberts arrived on the scene and told officers that he did not have any staff in the building, and no one had permission to be in there. After Roberts gave law enforcement his keys, they entered the building, along with the K-9 unit.
Smith reportedly exited the building with his hands up and was arrested.
Roberts advised a law enforcement officer that he had noticed pry marks near the lock on the door. The damage done to the door frame was estimated at $100.
“All is well,” Roberts said. “Law enforcement did an excellent job. The security system worked. I had an extremely exciting night and justice has been done.
“I thanked the law enforcement for their bravery, for sacrificing for us and for responding to dangerous calls,” Roberts said.
