I’ve recently realized something about my pets that I never expected. They love to wear clothes. I never thought I would be one of those people picking out fuzzy sweaters and tiny shoes for my pets, yet here I am now, doing just that.
A year ago I bought one of my dogs a Christmas sweater as an impulse buy. After all, these are my figurative children so, of course, I would want to try out new looks on them. After the holiday season was over I quickly forgot about the sweater, shoving it in the back of the bottom drawer. However, the sweater has recently reappeared, after cleaning out my drawers. And with the sweater came a wave of jealousy from my dogs that I had never expected — especially not from a sweater.
Suddenly both of my dogs wanted to wear the sweater. I would put it on one, only to have the other stare and whine until it was taken off. The only problem was, the sweater really wasn’t meant to be worn by a dog as large as one of my dogs is. It was hilarious to watch him walk around in this little cropped sweater, unable to lift his arms at times.
This went on for a day or two until I decided that I would just have to retire the sweater until I got a larger one my big dog could wear, thus eliminating the sweater envy that had become apparent. However, this is Florida, just coming off of a very hot summer. Pet sweaters aren’t really something being sold on every street.
However, the sweater-gods must have been smiling upon my pups and I, as only a few days after the initial issues a friend informed me that she had a dog sweater she was looking to get rid of. Score! It seemed too easy.
Since obtaining the sweater, the pups have worn their sweaters for a few hours each day. I don’t like to take them outside in them, for fear of neighborhood ridicule, and I also don’t let them sleep in their sweaters overnight in case they might get overheated. However, they enjoy laying around the house, playing with their toys, and posing for pictures that could be entered into a ‘Cutest Pets’ contest.
I have realized that wearing the sweater seems to calm my big dog down. He usually is very anxious and upset even by the slightest shift in the air, however when he’s got his sweater on he is relaxed and calm. It seems as though the sweater acts as some sort of emotional comfort to him, which I hadn’t ever anticipated. My other dog just likes the attention that comes along with wearing his sweater.
Like I said, I never could have predicted that pet sweaters would be such a large part of my life. And I definitely never thought that so many problems and solutions could be focused around something I previously deems as frivolous and unnecessary.
