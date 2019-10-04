By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Highlands Fire and EMS Foundation breast cancer awareness T-shirts sold out last year.
This year’s designs are ready for sale through the end of the day via the supplier at www.captainhawk.net/hcfr. Double-click the gray banner that says “Buy it now and tell your friends.”
Sales of the shirts support mammograms through local diagnostic centers. Last year’s sales of 300 shirts, along with other fundraisers by Highlands County employees, raised $2,000 for the Highlands Breast & Imaging Center.
Last year’s shirts were bright pink. Of the original 300-shirt run, 250 had already sold as of early October.
Every member of the Board of County Commission had shirts for their first October meeting, as did Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor and Emergency Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss, to honor October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year’s shirts — concrete gray with pink shields on the front and a pink “ribbon” on the back, made of fire hose — are available for order through the screen printer’s site, listed above.
Designs differ between the ones available to Highlands County emergency responders and ones available to civilians. That way, responders may wear their T-shirts as daily uniforms.
A lot of shirts have already sold. The first run was sold prior to Sunday’s 9/11 memorial stair climb event at Sebring International Raceway, and many people picked up their T-shirts at that event.
Anyone who ordered from that first run can still pick up their shirts at the Emergency Operations Center during normal business hours.
People may also email ChiefBashoor@gmail.com for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.