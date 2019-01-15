SEBRING — When a pet sitter for Jinese Loughry in 2012 discovered animal hoarding in the home, she allegedly also discovered dog breeding.
In Pennsylvania, where the case took place, officials say animal breeders have to be registered and obey all codes for animals, something Loughry as an animal control officers for the township of Berwick likely would have known.
Her sitter, long-time friend Evy Lysk, knew Loughry had 24 dogs in her home, but didn’t know how bad it was until she saw Loughry mopping feces off the floor.
“It was bad, so bad,” Lysk told the Highlands News-Sun Monday. “The day I walked in, she was mopping poop over poop. She was not changing the water.”
As in the recent Avon Park case for which Loughry is jailed with 72 counts of animal cruelty, the animals were covered in urine and feces, and there were more than 24.
As Lysk started counting them, Loughry allegedly yelled at her to “stop counting.”
That, allegedly, was the first time Loughry had raised her voice at Lysk. They were close enough to call each other “Sis.”
It was also the first time Loughry let Lysk in her home, not keeping her at the door.
Rude awakening
Lysk said she was helping Loughry all the time with food and other help for her animals, and the two had worked cat rescue cases together not long before then.
Lysk runs a cat rescue shelter herself.
She was honored that her friend finally trusted her enough to let her in the house.
That was before finding more than 40 animals there, not counting dead ones.
“The smell was like a death smell,” Lysk said.
Loughry had reportedly told her not to feed them canned dog food because it made them defecate more, but the dogs were hungry, starving even, Lysk said.
In retrospect, Lysk said, she had warning signs. Loughry would tell her she’d find one of the smaller dogs dead at home, but wouldn’t know why.
Loughry said she found out why: Bigger dogs would kill the smaller ones in fights over food.
She said some dogs and cats, popular breeds, were not spayed or neutered.
It seemed, Lysk said, that Loughry was breeding animals in her home.
Dilemma
“I had a few sleepless nights trying to figure out what I had to do,” Lysk said.
Lysk called friends with the Animal Resource Center and got the animals moved out during Loughry’s absence. They weren’t law enforcement, she said, so there was no criminal investigation and no charges.
The incident cost Loughry her job as animal control officer for the township of Berwick, the job for which she was training that week.
Lysk said Loughry’s successor also bred dogs in his backyard. When Lysk told city leaders of this, his job ended, too.
Bigger problem
Nicole Wilson, director of Humane Law Enforcement for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said Pennsylvania has few problems with strays for many reasons, including breeding laws, limits on animal ownership in municipalities and background checks on who can foster animals.
Rescue dogs often come from the Southeast, where breeding and spaying/neutering regulations are less strict, Wilson said.
Lt. Clay Kinslow, head of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services in Sebring, said that’s the case. While other states may require registration for all breeders, in Southern states “Joe Blow” can breed and sell or give away puppies without certificates.
Wilson said breeders often mate dogs, sell what puppies they can, drop off the rest at animal shelters — they can’t feed them — then breed the mother again.
It happens year after year and when local rescue shelters fill up, animals get sent north, Kinslow said.
“Those are things we don’t want to enable,” Wilson said. “We don’t want people making money off the mother dog to continue to breed her. We want to see her spayed.”
Any rescue partners they have in the south, she said, are asked to enact those policies, especially before taking the cast-offs of another litter of puppies.
It will take time, though, Wilson said. It took 10 years to see stray dog numbers drop in Pennsylvania under the new laws, and problems persist.
“I’m in no threat of losing my job,” Wilson said.
Harsh nature
Southern states tend to have more animals because of mild winters, too, Kinslow said. Mild or even hot weather does not kill off strays, and they breed year-round.
“Our environment takes a role in ‘Mother Nature’ not taking care of the problem,” Kinslow said.
Still, even with harsh winters up north, Lysk said she has no lack of cats to place.
During her 21 years in Benton, Pennsylvania, she’s had as many as 11 cats dumped off on her doorstep in a day. Currently she has 60 spayed/neutered cats spread among four “cat houses.”
In the field, people are mean to cats, she said, treating them like vermin, even poisoning them.
Even when her husband complains that they can’t feed them all, even with donations, Lysk said she’s drawn to help.
She encourages others not to be afraid and speak up if they see something amiss.
“If you do what’s right, less wrong things will happen,” Lysk said. “Something gets hurt. It’s usually the innocent, in this case, the animals.”
